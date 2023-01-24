Berlin airport cancels all passenger flights on Wednesday due to strike

The Verdi union has organised a walkout of ground staff at Berlin’s BER airport, including security personnel and aircraft maintenance workers, to start at 8 am Wednesday. Around 1,500 staffers are expected to take part in a rally at that time in front of the main terminals.

Although participation is voluntary, with such a high number of airport employees expected to take part, BER bosses made the decision to cancel all commercial flights scheduled for Wednesday.

Affected travellers are being asked to contact their airlines to reschedule flights or make alternative arrangements for travel or accommodation, if required.

Under EU law, airline passengers are normally entitled to up to €600 in compensation if their flight is cancelled, overbooked, or delayed for more than three hours. However, this applies only if the airline is responsible for the flight’s delay or cancellation—not if someone else is, like the airport authority, as in this case.

Easyjet, one of the largest operators out of BER, says the airline will contact affected customers directly.

“While this is out of our control, we’re doing everything we can to minimise the inconvenience to our customers,” a company spokeswoman told regional newspaper Berliner Morgenpost.

“Affected customers have the option to rebook their flight or receive a refund. Hotel accommodation and meals are provided where required.”

Why is the strike taking place?

The Verdi union is seeking another €500 a month, on average, for BER employees on one-year contracts, citing the rising cost of living. It also demands that employees have longer contract lengths.

Almost 20 million passengers passed through BER in 2022.