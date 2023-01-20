Postal workers across Germany go on strike

In an ongoing wage dispute between the Verdi union and Deutsche Post, the union called for postal workers around Germany to go on a two-day strike. Thousands answered that call, and walked out at around 5pm on Thursday afternoon.

While not all employees have gone on strike, it’s had knock-on effects on mail and parcel deliveries. Many letters and packages are piling up in distribution centres, with fewer workers to sort and deliver them.

Although the strike is due to end on Saturday afternoon, customers can expect potential delays in their mail and parcel delivery through until Monday, when regular service is set to resume.

DHL is still delivering packages.

The Verdi union is calling for a 15 percent raise in worker wages, to offset the impacts of rocketing inflation and cost of living. While Deutsche Post calls the union's demands unreasonable, the union has pointed out that Deutsche Post can pay the increases, having posted billions in profits last year.

The next round of negotiations begins on February 8th, with the union saying more strikes could happen between now and then. It hasn't yet given any official strike notices beyond the current one though.

