Germany in Focus Paywall free
PODCAST SURVEY: Share your feedback on Germany in Focus
Have you listened to The Local’s podcast Germany in Focus? Please take a moment to fill in this survey to help us understand how we can get better.
Germany in Focus listener survey
You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:
- Germany in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Germany in Focus on Spotify
- Germany in Focus on Google Podcasts
And don’t forget to hit the follow button (or + sign) on Apple or tap the notification bell on Spotify to ensure you get a reminder whenever we publish a new episode.
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.