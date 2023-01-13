Direct Aarhus-Hamburg rail connection to stop in 2024

The operator of Denmark’s rail network, Banedanmark, will carry out work to install electric power on its tracks from 2024.

That means passengers travelling between Aarhus and Germany will have to change trains at Kolding in southern Denmark, newspaper Politiken reports.

Denmark’s national rail company DSB will therefore not offer a direct route from Aarhus to Hamburg from next year. The affected section of track runs between Aarhus and Fredericia, where the line branches for northbound destinations in Jutland and the route east across the island of Funen towards Copenhagen.

DSB’s head of information Tony Bispeskov admitted in comments to Politiken that the works will make the route less convenient for passengers.

“We certainly recognise that passengers prefer to sit down the whole way,” he said.

There are currently two direct connections daily between Aarhus and Hamburg. The journey takes 4 hours and 24 minutes. Bispeskov said the journey time would not be extended by the change of train during the route.

“In terms of journey time it’s the same. But there will be a change from one platform to another,” he said.

In addition to the two current direct connections, passengers from Aarhus going to Germany can select other departures that already require a change at Kolding to join services coming from Copenhagen. That will continue to be the case next year.

The ongoing works involve rebuilding of bridges and placing electricity supply masts in the ground, Politiken writes.

Banedanmark says it expects to complete electrification of the Fredericia-Aarhus section by late 2026. The direct connection will return once the works are complete.