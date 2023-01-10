German student suspected of stabbing teacher to death

The teacher, a 55-year-old woman, was alone in a classroom at the vocational college in Ibbenbüren, North Rhine-Westphalia, when the knife attack happened, according to police in the city of Münster.

The student called emergency services and did not resist arrest, police said.

There was a large police presence at the college as inquiries got underway. A rescue helicopter, ambulance and an emergency chaplain were also at the scene.

Münster police are carrying out an investigation.