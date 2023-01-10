Crime

German student suspected of stabbing teacher to death

AFP/The Local
AFP/The Local - [email protected] • 10 Jan, 2023 Updated Tue 10 Jan 2023 20:18 CEST
Police in Münster after the incident. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/NWM-TV | -

A 17-year-old student has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing his teacher to death at a college in western Germany on Tuesday, police said.

The teacher, a 55-year-old woman, was alone in a classroom at the vocational college in Ibbenbüren, North Rhine-Westphalia, when the knife attack happened, according to police in the city of Münster.

The student called emergency services and did not resist arrest, police said.

There was a large police presence at the college as inquiries got underway. A rescue helicopter, ambulance and an emergency chaplain were also at the scene. 

Münster police are carrying out an investigation.

