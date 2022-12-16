PODCAST: How Germany’s immigration offices leave foreigners anxious and the latest on Christmas travel

You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:

In the latest episode, host Rachel Loxton is joined by journalists Sarah Magill and Aaron Burnett as well as writer and researcher Mike Stuchbery and Kumar Ashish, who's a student originally from Nepal studying at the University of Oldenburg, and he heads up the the Federal Union of International Students in Germany

As lots of people are on the move to unite with friends and family over the holidays, we talk about possible travel disruption and what to expect.

After an alleged plot to overthrow the government came to light last week, we look at the latest on the story, if we should be worried about the far-right movement linked to this plot, and why Germany is looking at its gun laws.

We dig into where rents are increasing fastest in Germany, and the reasons why they are going up so much.

Next, we talk about the negative experiences that some international residents have had at Germany's immigration offices or Ausländerbehörden.

Finally, we’ll finish off with a little festive-themed quiz (and we'll have a little chat about the legend of the Weihnachtsgurke Christmas tree decoration!)

