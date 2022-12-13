German police target climate activists in nationwide raids

Eleven sites were targeted in the searches across the country, the prosecutor of Neuruppin district, in Brandenburg state, told AFP.

The investigation concerns the activists' protest in April when they turned off fuel supplies to oil pipelines affecting sites including the PCK oil refinery in the town of Schwedt.

The climate group's spokeswoman Carla Hinrichs confirmed the raids on Twitter, saying that her apartment was searched on Tuesday. She added that it was "frightening when police go through your closet."

But she also defiantly added: "Do you think we're going to stop now?"

Electronic devices like laptops and mobile phones as well as placards were seized in the raids, which took place around 6 am, the group said.

Activists from the group have in recent weeks blockaded motorways, major city roads and airports as well as glued themselves to famous paintings in museums to seek urgent action on the climate catastrophe.

Following an action in Berlin on Monday, in which protesters glued themselves to major roads, both police and politicians called for tougher consequences for activists in the capital.

READ ALSO: Berlin police call for consequences as climate protesters clue themselves to streets

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has criticised them, saying in November that action such as the blockade of Berlin airport was "not only incomprehensible but also highly dangerous".

He added that he "didn't understand how it helps the climate to smear works of art."

"Those involved should consider activities other than those that are accepted by almost no one in Germany."

READ ALSO: Flights disrupted as climate activists blockage Berlin Airport runway