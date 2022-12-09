Read news from:
Two Chinese ‘police stations’ uncovered in Germany

China has set up at least two "police stations" in Germany, authorities have confirmed, sparking fresh concern about the overseas centres that critics say are used to harass dissidents.

Published: 9 December 2022 14:03 CET
Police on guard outside of the Chinese Embassy in Munich. Photo: picture-alliance/ dpa | Andreas Gebert

The German set-ups do not have fixed offices and are overseen by private individuals from the Chinese diaspora, according to the interior ministry.

“Chinese authorities have no executive powers on (German territory),” the ministry said Thursday, in reply to a question from a lawmaker.

“The German government is in contact with the Chinese embassy about this matter.”

Earlier this year, Spanish-based NGO Safeguard Defenders said China had set up 54 overseas police stations around the world, which are sometimes used to target critics of the Chinese Communist Party.

German lawmaker Joana Cotar, whose request led to the information being disclosed, said it was an “outright scandal” the government only revealed the details when asked and that it “simply accepts” the stations’ existence.

“If they were to act according to the law, then these structures — however they look — would be dissolved immediately,” said Cotar, who was until recently an MP with the far-right AfD party.

Germany has taken in prominent Chinese dissidents, including writer Liao Yiwu, who was imprisoned in China for his critical works, and Liu Xia, wife of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo.   

International concern about the stations has been growing.

On Thursday, the Czech foreign minister said China had closed two such centres in Prague.

Dutch authorities in October said they were investigating reports of at least two in the Netherlands that Beijing uses to harass dissidents.

And earlier this month, Beijing’s ambassador to Ottawa was summoned over reports of China setting up stations in the Toronto area.

China has previously denied conducting policing operations on foreign soil, saying its overseas “service stations” are to help Chinese citizens with such tasks as renewing drivers’ licences.

Germany to cap investment guarantees for China

Germany will limit guarantees for companies doing business in China as it looks to reduce its dependence on Beijing, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Tuesday.

Published: 23 November 2022 09:45 CET
The investment support programme would be overhauled to create “a strong incentive for diversification”, Habeck told a news conference in Paris.

Policymakers would implement a quota, “so that not all German guarantees are aimed at one country, that is to say China,” Habeck said, flanked by French counterpart Bruno Le Maire.

Germany has been reevaluating its economic relationship with China amid concerns over human rights and the communist regime’s ties with Russia.

“There will be an upper limit for investments in a particular country,” with a figure of €3 billion euros being discussed, Habeck said.

“Above that, companies can of course invest in a country but they will no longer be further secured with taxpayer money,” he said.

The guarantees would also be subject to an “in-depth” check, taking into account environmental and social standards, the German weekly Spiegel reported last week, citing internal government documents.

In May, Germany refused guarantees to Volkswagen in China due to concerns over human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region, where the car manufacturing giant has a facility.

Critical infrastructure

Germany could not “decouple from China, nor can we completely do without the Chinese market, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said at an event hosted by the Süddeutsche Zeitung daily.

Berlin however had the potential to “accompany” more investments with guarantees around the globe in countries other than China, she said.

Scepticism has also grown in Germany around Chinese investments in what is deemed to be critical infrastructure.

“We are increasingly refusing investments from Chinese firms in these areas (critical infrastructure),” Habeck said.

By blocking Chinese buyers from taking stakes in sensitive areas, Germany was “claiming the same right that China claims for itself”, he said.

Earlier this month, Berlin blocked the sale of two chipmakers to Chinese investors, citing a potential threat to security.

The key technology has increasingly become a zone of confrontation with China, as Germany and its European partners look to reduce their dependence on Asia and grow their domestic industry.

Germany did give the green light to the sale of a stake in the Hamburg port terminal to the Chinese firm Cosco, despite internal government opposition.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz defied calls from six ministries to veto the sale, permitting Cosco to acquire a reduced stake.

Scholz made a plea for “pragmatism” in relations with China ahead of a controversial trip to Beijing earlier this month.

Germany should not withdraw from the key market but would look to “reduce one-sided dependencies”, he said.

