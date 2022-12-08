Read news from:
Austria
Munich airport forced to close runway due to climate protest

Activists from the 'Last Generation' group glued themselves to a taxiway at Munich airport on Thursday, forcing the closure of at least one runway for approximately 45 minutes.

Published: 8 December 2022 10:50 CET
Updated: 8 December 2022 13:28 CET
Climate activist glues hand to road
A climate activist glues their hand to the road in Munich, Bavaria. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Matthias Balk

According to German media reports, around mid-morning a handful of climate activists managed to access the area and stick themselves to the tarmac in the northern part of the airport. 

The demonstration resulted in the closure of one of the airport’s two runways for several minutes, a spokesperson told BR on Thursday.

However, security were able to quickly break up the demonstration and the re-routing of flights to the other runway meant there were only minimal delays to scheduling. 

The activists have since been taken into custody and flight operations have returned to normal, the spokesperson said.

According to the airport, the activists also tried to enter the area on the south side of the airport, but were prevented from doing so by the police.

At around 10:30am, a video posted on Twitter appeared to show activists on the runway surrounded by police. 

Police in the Upper Bavaria district and federal police at the airport confirmed a “major police operation” at the airport when asked by BR. 

‘Incident’ at BER 

As reports of the protest emerged, the activist group ‘Last Generation’ claimed responsibility for the demonstration on Twitter and indicated that a similar demo would be carried out at the Berlin-Brandenburg airport (BER),

“We are always ready for constructive talks, like yesterday with the Bavarian Minister of the Interior. But what we need in the face of the looming climate hell are actions and not just empty words,” spokesperson Aimée van Baalen said in a statement.

According to the group’s press release, “several protesters also found their way onto the Berlin BER airport site”.

But the airport said the protest had been intercepted. 

A spokesperson for BER told The Local: “We are able to confirm there was an incident at BER Airport today. Trespassers went into the security area. The authorities arrived on-site immediately. Today, so far air travel was not affected by any means.”

The news comes just a few weeks after climate activists managed to ground flights at BER airport for a full two hours, resulting in major delays throughout the day.

Passengers present on flights heading to BER confirmed to The Local that some had been forced to turn around and return to their destination, including one flight that had been heading to Berlin from Copenhagen.

Other flights that were unable to land were forced to circle the airport for more than an hour.

Last Generation has carried out a series of increasingly eye-catching stunts in Germany over the past few months, drawing criticism from politicians.

The activists’ “criminal” acts had “nothing to do with legitimate protest”, Transport Minister Volker Wissing said in a statement.

“A democracy decides on the basis of majorities and does not allow itself to be blackmailed,” Wissing said.

In October, members of the group threw mashed potatoes over a glass-covered Claude Monet painting in Potsdam and glued themselves to an exhibition of a dinosaur skeleton at Berlin’s Natural History Museum.

The government has warned climate activists not break the law, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz describing the stunts as “misguided”.

‘Clear indication of climate change’: Germany logs warmest year on record

Looking at data from 2,000 measuring systems around Germany, the German Weather Service (DWD) said that 2022 marked the warmest year on record through November.

Published: 30 November 2022 17:14 CET
“Never since 1881 has the period from January to November in Germany been so warm as in 2022,” said DWD spokesman Uwe Kirsche in a statement on Wednesday.

The average temperature for the first eleven months of 2022 was 11.3C, according to the weather service in Offenbach. The previous high was set in 2020, at 11.1C for this period. 

The temperature average for autumn alone was 10.8 degrees – an entire 2C degrees higher than it was between 1961 to 1990, which is used by meteorologists around the globe as a point of reference. 

Clear indication of climate change

The period from January to October was already the warmest on record, with an average temperature of 11.8C. For meteorologists, autumn ends with November, whereas in calendar terms, it lasts until December 21st. 

It is “a clear indication of climate change;” that the warmest October months of the last 140 years all fall in this millennium, said DWD.

Autumn 2022 could have easily been mistaken for summer in some regions of Germany, it said. The mercury reached the highest in Kleve on the Lower Rhine on September 5th, where temperatures soared to a sizzling 32.3C.

weather Germany september

Beach goers in Westerland, Schleswig-Holstein on September 25th. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Frank Molter

Rainy regions

The mild weather extended into November, before temperatures took a dramatic dip in many parts of the country. 

In the Oberharz am Brocken, the mercury dropped all the way to -11.6C on November 20th, the nationwide low for this autumn.

But despite the early warm spells, autumn was also “slightly wetter than average,” according to DWD. An average of around 205 liters of precipitation per squar metre fell across Germany.

That was about twelve percent more than in the reference period from 1961 to 1990. Compared to 1991 to 2020, the increase was about eight percent.

The Black Forest and the Alps received the most rainfall. Utzenfeld in the southern Black Forest had the highest daily precipitation in Germany with 86 litres per square meter on October 14th. In contrast, it remained very dry in the northeast. 

However, there were also a fair few bright, sunny days for people to enjoy. According to DWD, the sun shone for a good 370 hours this autumn – almost 20 percent more than in the period from 1961 to 1990 and 15 percent more than in the period from 1991 to 2020.

The North German Lowlands saw the most sun, with residents there getting a solid 400 hours of sunshine over autumn. 

Temperatures to drop this week

Just in time for the start of the meteorological winter on December 1st, temperatures will drop significantly into the low negatives in many parts of the country.

On the weekend, there is a risk of permafrost in some regions of eastern Germany. The nights will also become increasingly frosty, with snow expected in many regions by the end of the week.

Roads are expected to turn icy, but with no major snowstorms, said DWD.

