How successful was Germany’s latest ‘Warning Day’?
For Germany's second emergency 'Warning Day' Thursday, all cell phones were set to sound off at 11am, but many stayed silent. Here's the verdict from the country's latest attempt to check its emergency systems.
Published: 8 December 2022 17:48 CET
A mobile phone receives a test warning on the official German 'Warning Day'. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Thomas Frey
‘Not harmless nutcases’: German authorities identify new suspects in alleged coup plot
German authorities have identified more suspects after the major raids against the Reichsbürger, who allegedly sought to overthrow the government. Here’s what we know so far.
Published: 8 December 2022 13:31 CET
Updated: 8 December 2022 14:45 CET
