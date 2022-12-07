For members
CRIME
Who was involved in the alleged plot to ‘overthrow German democracy’?
There are a litany of strange characters thought to be behind a planned coup in Germany, including a former far-right politician, high-ranking military men and a minor aristocrat with a love of conspiracy theories. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 7 December 2022 18:33 CET
Heinrich XIII, an aristocrat believed to be involved in the terrorist plot, is arrested at his home following a raid on Wednesday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Boris Roessler
CRIME
Germany busts far-right cell planning attack on parliament
German police launched nationwide raids on Wednesday and made 25 arrests against members of a far-right "terror group" suspected of planning an attack on parliament, federal prosecutors said.
Published: 7 December 2022 10:00 CET
Updated: 7 December 2022 12:56 CET
Updated: 7 December 2022 12:56 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments