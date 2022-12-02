Read news from:
German archive acquires trove of works by poet Rilke

A huge collection of letters and manuscripts by modernist poet Rainer Maria Rilke has been handed over to the public German Literature Archive (DLA), the archive said Thursday.

Published: 2 December 2022
Rainer Maria Rilke works archive
Works by Rilke are presented at a press event on the acquisition of the Rainer Maria Rilke Archive Gernsbach. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jens Kalaene

Known as the so-called Gernsbach collection, the biggest existing archive of Rilke’s works and letters had been in private hands for almost 100 years, representatives from the DLA told journalists in Berlin.

Sandra Richter, director of the archive located in Marbach, near Stuttgart, described the deal as the “acquisition of the century”.

“We now want to make Rilke’s estate speak,” she said, announcing a major exhibition in 2025 to mark the 150th anniversary of the poet’s birth.

The collection was acquired for an undisclosed sum with funds from the federal government, the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg and various private foundations.

As well as more than 10,000 handwritten pages with drafts of works and notes, it includes around 8,800 letters to and from Rilke.

These include correspondence from his longtime lover, the Russian-born psychoanalyst Lou Andreas-Salome, and the French poet Paul Valery, a friend of his.

There are also more than 470 books annotated by Rilke, 131 drawings and more than 300 photographs from all phases of his life, according to the DLA.

Rilke, who lived from 1875 to 1926, is considered one of the most important German-language writers of the modern era, along with Franz Kafka and Thomas Mann.

He lived in various European countries and maintained an extensive correspondence with the intellectuals of his time.

Experts consider the Gernsbach collection to be one of the most important surviving legacies of a German-language poet.

After Rilke’s death, the material was inherited by his descendants and only became available to buy after the death of his granddaughter Hella Sieber-Rilke.

She had kept the collection in a private house in the town of Gernsbach, with access granted only to an elite group of experts.

The DLA is now planning to digitise the archive and make it accessible to literary researchers and the public.

Beckmann self-portrait breaks German auction record

A self-portrait by expressionist artist Max Beckmann smashed the record price for a painting sold at auction in Germany, when it was put before buyers in Berlin on Thursday.

Published: 2 December 2022
Beckmann self-portrait breaks German auction record

As the hammer came down, the highest bid for Beckmann’s “Selbstbildnis gelb-rosa” (Self-Portrait Yellow-Pink) stood at 20 million euros ($21 million).

Beckmann’s work, which features the artist during his Dutch exile from Nazi Germany, is widely considered a masterpiece.

The sum was “the highest price that has ever been offered for a painting”, auctioneer Markus Krause told the room to applause.

Including fees, the price of the self-portrait will come to €23.2 million, according to the auction house Grisebach.

The previous German record was set in 2018 by another of Beckmann’s works, “Die Ägypterin” (The Egyptian Woman), which fetched €4.7 million.

The record price for a painting by the artist was set in 2017 when his work “Hölle der Vögel” (Bird’s Hell) — among Beckmann’s most important anti-Nazi statements  – sold at Christie’s in London in 2017 for £36 million.

Beckmann’s self-portrait was initially a gift to his wife Mathilde, known as Quappi, who kept it until her death in 1986. The picture had been in a private Swiss collection for decades, and not shown in public since the mid-1990s.

The painting was displayed behind glass at a public preview ahead of the auction to guard against vandalism by climate activists who have recently been targeting artworks.

Beckmann (1884-1950) enjoyed massive acclaim in Germany during his lifetime, with top dealers placing his work with private collectors and major institutions.

That was until the Nazi regime labelled his daring, politically charged art “degenerate” and removed his paintings from German museums in 1937.

Professionally thwarted and increasingly under threat, Beckmann left for Amsterdam, where he lived in self-exile for a decade before moving to the United States.

Beckmann would ultimately die in New York at the age of 66, of a heart attack on a sidewalk on his way to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Paintings by Beckmann, now considered one of the most important artists of the 20th century, have exploded in value in recent decades.

The most paid for an artwork this year was $195 million, for an iconic portrait of Marilyn Monroe by American pop art visionary Andy Warhol.

The bumper price tag is the second largest all-time behind Leonardo da Vinci’s “Salvator Mundi”, which sold in 2017 for $450.3 million.

