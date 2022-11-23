Read news from:
Uniper rescue to cost Germany an extra €25 billion euros

Troubled gas giant Uniper on Wednesday said the German government would need to spend an additional €25 billion under a planned nationalisation to stave off the firm's collapse in the wake of Russia's war in Ukraine.

Published: 23 November 2022 13:28 CET
Uniper headquarters in Düsseldorf
The Uniper headquarters in Düsseldorf. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Federico Gambarini

The German government agreed in September to nationalise the debt-laden company after Moscow’s closure of a key gas pipeline and sky-high energy prices left Uniper facing bankruptcy.

But the initial €8 billion cash injection from the government “will not be sufficient to stabilise Uniper”, the company said in a statement.

Another capital increase to the tune of €25 billion will be needed to help cover “the enormous additional costs of the Russian gas cuts that continue to be primarily borne by Uniper”, CEO Klaus-Dieter Maubach said.

The revised figure comes after Berlin scrapped a controversial plan to make German consumers pay a gas levy to help importers cope with rising prices, which would have covered some of Uniper’s costs.

The government will finance the rescue out of a €200 billion “special fund” designed to cushion the impact of the energy crisis on households and businesses.

Uniper said it would ask shareholders to formally approve the rescue deal on December 19th.

As Germany’s biggest gas importer, Uniper has been hit especially hard by the fallout from the Ukraine war, which forced it to buy gas at significantly higher prices on the open market.

It has reported a €40 billion net loss for the first nine months of the year, one of the biggest losses in German corporate history.

Germany’s government stepped in to save the company on fears that its collapse could endanger gas supplies and wreak havoc on Europe’s biggest economy.

Germany, which was heavily reliant on Russian gas imports before the war, has raced to find alternative suppliers and fill reserves before the colder winter weather arrives.

The country announced last week that its gas storage facilities were 100 percent full.

Germany ‘to borrow over €45 billion’ in 2023 to combat energy crisis

Germany will have to take on more debt than expected in 2023 to combat an energy crisis that has left Europe's biggest economy facing "great economic uncertainty", Finance Minister Christian Lindner said Tuesday.

Published: 22 November 2022 12:00 CET
The government now expects new net borrowing next year to climb to €45.6 billion, more than double the €17.2 billion initially estimated.The budget plan will be discussed in the Bundestag lower house of parliament this week and is set to be approved on Friday.

“We are in a time of great economic uncertainty,” Lindner told public broadcaster ARD.

Industrial powerhouse Germany, which was heavily reliant on Russian gas imports before Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, has been hit hard by soaring energy prices and a cut in Russian deliveries.

The government expects the German economy to tip into recession next year and shrink by 0.4 percent.

Lindner nevertheless stressed that Germany would return to the constitutionally enshrined “debt brake” in 2023, which limits annual new borrowing to 0.35 percent of gross domestic product.

The government had lifted the debt brake at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 to cushion the blow from shutdowns.

But reinstating the debt brake has been a priority for Lindner, a fiscal hawk from the pro-business FDP party who came into office last December.

To help steer Germany through the fallout from Russia’s war without upsetting Lindner’s commitment to the debt brake, the government has announced “special funds” considered separate from the regular federal budget.

One of them is €100 billion fund to modernise the German military, the other is a €200 billion support package to help shield households and businesses from higher energy costs.

Both will be financed by taking on new debt. Critics including opposition parties have decried the separate funds as a fiscal sleight of hand.

But Lindner on Tuesday defended his 2023 budget, which will total around €476 billion, as “solid” and said there “was no alternative”.

The government’s council of economic advisors suggested earlier this month that Germany should temporarily raise taxes on higher earners to help finance the new spending.

But Lindner again ruled out any tax hikes.

“That would be extremely risky from an economic point of view and would be to the detriment of jobs and investment,” he told ARD.

