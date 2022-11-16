Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

UKRAINE

Germany offers to aid Polish air patrols after rocket strike

Germany said Wednesday it could send its own warplanes to support patrols over Poland following a deadly rocket strike in a village close to the border with Ukraine.

Published: 16 November 2022 12:56 CET
Police cars in Przewodow
Police cars arrive in the Polish village of Przewodow, where an unexplained missile strike killed two people on Tuesday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/AP | Evgeniy Maloletka

“As an immediate reaction to the incidents in Poland, we will offer to strengthen air policing with combat air patrols over its airspace with German Eurofighters,” defence ministry spokesman Christian Thiels said at a regular press conference.

“This can happen from tomorrow, if Poland so wishes,” Thiels said.

The sorties would be launched “from German airbases” without needing to relocate the jets to Poland, he said.

Such patrols take place in “specific airspaces”, which are “agreed exactly with the Polish side”, Thiels said.

German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht would seek to speak to her Polish counterpart on the matter today, he added.

Officials are racing to clarify the circumstances of the missile strike near the Polish village of Przewodow near the Ukrainian border, which occurred on Tuesday afternoon, killing two farm workers.

Ambassadors from members of the NATO military alliance went into emergency talks in Brussels after Poland put its military on high alert in the wake of the blast and summoned Russia’s ambassador.

“Based on the preliminary information available, the strikes are most likely a result of Ukrainian anti-aircraft systems that were engaged to take Russian missiles out of the sky,” Belgian Defence Minister Ludivine Dedonder said in a statement.

US President Joe Biden had said it was “unlikely” the missile came from Russia, and the Kremlin said it had “nothing to do with” it.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier on Wednesday warned against any “hasty conclusions” about the incident.

Scholz stressed it was important to “make clear that this would not have happened without the Russian war against Ukraine”.

READ ALSO: Germany and Spain to train Ukraine troops under EU programme

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

Switzerland forbids Germany from sending Swiss ammunition to Ukraine

Traditionally neutral Switzerland on Thursday banned Germany from sending to Ukraine any Swiss-made ammunition used by anti-aircraft-gun tanks that Berlin wants to dispatch to the war-torn country to help repel the Russian invasion.

Published: 3 November 2022 15:06 CET
Switzerland forbids Germany from sending Swiss ammunition to Ukraine

German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht wrote to the Swiss government in Bern in October asking if Germany could give 12,400 pieces of Swiss-made ammunition for anti-aircraft tanks that Berlin had already supplied to Ukraine to aid the country’s war effort against Russia. 

But Switzerland pushed back, citing the country’s neutrality principle.

“There is no reason to reply favourably to the German request to transmit Swiss military equipment to Ukraine,” Economic Affairs Minister, Guy Parmelin, explained in a letter to Lambrecht.

“Under the principle of equal treatment in neutrality law, Switzerland cannot agree to a request for the transfer of war materiel of Swiss origin to Ukraine as long as the latter is involved in an international armed conflict.

“As the legal situation remains unchanged, approval of a transfer of Swiss war materiel by Germany to Ukraine is still not possible.”

The Swiss government gave a similar response on behalf in June for previous requests.

The ammunition was supplied to the Bundeswehr (German army) several years ago – but only on the condition that Germany could not export the weapons without Swiss approval.

On Wednesday, Switzerland agreed to provide $100 million in aid to Ukraine to help provide drinking water and rehabilitate damaged energy infrastructure as winter approaches.

Switzerland’s commitment to neutrality is centred on a pledge for military neutrality, which breaks only if Switzerland is attacked. 

This pledge of military neutrality does not extend to political neutrality, which allows Switzerland to support sanctions efforts on Russia. 

READ ALSO: Why Switzerland rejected a German arms delivery to Ukraine

Some Swiss politicians believe this to be  a step too far, but President Ignazio Cassis has repeatedly defended the decision.
  

SHOW COMMENTS