For members
GERMAN WORD OF THE DAY
German word of the day: Sonnabend
Not knowing this word could really mess up your weekend.
Published: 31 October 2022 17:40 CET
Photo: Francesco Ungaro / Unsplash + Nicolas Raymond / flickr
GERMAN WORD OF THE DAY
German word of the day: Bubatz
You might be able to pick up some of this from a German pharmacy or ‘coffee shop’ in the next few years, with the government having recently agreed plans to legalise cannabis.
Published: 28 October 2022 11:51 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments