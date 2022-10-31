Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

GERMAN WORD OF THE DAY

German word of the day: Sonnabend

Not knowing this word could really mess up your weekend.

Published: 31 October 2022 17:40 CET
German word of the day: Sonnabend
Photo: Francesco Ungaro / Unsplash + Nicolas Raymond / flickr

Why do I need to know Sonnabend?

Because it’s a commonly used word in some parts of Germany to refer to Saturday, even though it sounds more like the German word for Sunday (Sonntag).

What does Sonnabend mean?

Sonnabend is another word for Samstag in German and means “Saturday”.

It’s used mainly in eastern and northern Germany and, in the former GDR, Sonnabend was more or less the only word for “Saturday” in use; while the majority of West German citizens used Samstag

But the origin of Sonnabend goes much further back than the post-war period. It is, in fact, a very old Anglicism which originated in the early middle ages. 

Legend has it that the word came from an English missionary named Boniface, who came to Germany in the early 8th century to convert the Germanic tribes in Friesland, Hesse, Thuringia and Bavaria to Christianity. He brought with him the Old English word sunnanaefen, which initially meant the evening, but soon came to mean the whole day before sunnandaeg (Sunday).

The use of the word Sonnabend became widespread, mainly in northern and central Germany.

Use it like this

Die Geschäfte sind an diesem Sonnabend geschlossen

The shops are closed this Saturday

Sonnabend ist mein Lieblingstag in der Woche

Saturday is my favourite day of the week

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

GERMAN WORD OF THE DAY

German word of the day: Bubatz

You might be able to pick up some of this from a German pharmacy or ‘coffee shop’ in the next few years, with the government having recently agreed plans to legalise cannabis.

Published: 28 October 2022 11:51 CEST
German word of the day: Bubatz

What does it mean and how do you say it?

Bubatz is German slang for cannabis or marijuana. Germans use Bubatz much the same as English speakers would use any number of slang terms – weed, pot, reefer, dope, ganja, Mary Jane – you get the idea.

How do you use it or where might you see it?

You would normally use Bubatz in an informal conversational where you’re fine using slang. If you need to use a more ‘proper’ term, you can simply go for Cannabis – yes, it’s the same.

That said, one key politician has used it on Twitter. Finance Minister and liberal Free Democrat leader Christian Lindner made cannabis legalisation a key part of the FDP platform for the 2021 federal elections. In September, he tweeted: ‘Weed soon legal?’ before announcing that Germany would see a draft law on legalisation early in 2023. Germany’s coalition government has since agreed to the basics of a legalisation plan.

Bubatz is a noun that has no plural and der Bubatz can be used to imply either singular or plural. To ‘smoke up’ also has its own slang where cannabis is concerned. Rather than saying ‘smoke’ or rauchen, you can use kiffen.

READ ALSO: KEY POINTS: Germany sets out plans for cannabis legalisation

Use it like this:

Wenn Bubatz legal in Deutschland wird, kiffen alle anstatt zu saufen. 

If pot becomes legal in Germany, everyone will smoke weed instead of drinking.

Ich glaube, Bubatz wird bis 2024 in Deutschland legalisiert. 

I think weed will be legal in Germany by 2024. 

SHOW COMMENTS