Northvolt could postpone building new gigafactory in Germany

Swedish electric car battery specialist Northvolt could postpone building a factory in northern Germany due to the energy crisis and enticing subsidies in the United States, its boss said Saturday.

Published: 29 October 2022 14:39 CEST
The battery group announced it would build the plant in March, as Europe seeks to ramp up its capacity to produce electric cars. Photo: Jonathan NACKSTRAND/AFP

The project “could be postponed,” Peter Carlsson told German daily Frankfurter Allgemeinen Zeitung.

The battery group announced it would build the plant in March, as Europe seeks to ramp up its capacity to produce electric cars. The factory was expected to open in 2025 and have an annual production capacity of 60 gigawatt hours — enough to supply around one million cars per year.

But it was also to consume up to two terawatt hours per year.

“With current electricity prices, we see the profitability of energy-intense projects in Germany threatened,” Carlsson said.

Germany used to depend on Russia for 55 percent of its gas supplies before the invasion of Ukraine in February, and has since had to find supplies elsewhere at much higher prices, pushing up electricity bills.

The United States was also providing an attractive incentive, Carlsson said, after the US Senate in August approved a clean energy and climate bill that includes a $7,500 tax credit for every American who buys an electric vehicle from a North American factory that installs US-made electric batteries.

Brussels has said this would deeply disadvantage non-US companies that source their batteries elsewhere.

“We are now at a point where we can give priority to expansion in the United States over Europe,” Carlsson said, estimating that producing batteries could cost 30 to 40 percent less there.

“The United States could become the most interesting place in the world to make battery cells,” he added, calling on the European Union to “counter the American financial incentives.”

When will Germany clamp down on electricity prices for consumers?

Germany could be set to introduce an electricity price cap from January next year - but questions remain on how quickly a similar cap on gas prices can be implemented.

Published: 25 October 2022 12:38 CEST
“The relief for electricity prices must begin in January at the latest,” Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) told Handelsblatt on Monday.

“That is what we are aiming for.”

Habeck is the latest political heavyweight to air his support for an early start to the electricity price brake, with the leaders of the federal states and Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) also calling for relief to start next year.

On the advice of an expert panel, the traffic-light coalition had originally planned to bring in a cap on gas prices from March 2023. This would grant households a certain allowance of subsidised gas – equivalent to 80 percent of the previous year’s usage – which would be capped at 12 cents per kilowatt hour of energy.  

To support the economy over winter, the government is also planning to cover the December gas bill for households and small- to medium-sized businesses.

Electricity prices, which are heavily affected by price hikes on the gas market, will also be subsidised by the state. This now looks set to come in two months earlier than the cap on gas prices. 

But critics of the plans – including the opposition CDU – say support with gas bills as well as electricity bills should be extended through the coldest winter months of January and February. 

Speaking on Bericht aus Berlin on Monday, Lindner said the government was “working at full speed to curb electricity and gas prices as quickly as possible”. In principle, he said, the electricity and gas price brakes should take effect as soon as possible so that citizens and businesses are relieved.

However, ministers are still unsure whether bringing the gas price cap forward to January is “technically possible”, Lindner added. 

In order to implement the planned gas price cap, suppliers will need to calculate 80 percent of a household’s previous energy usage and charge the difference between the market prices and the capped price to the state. 

According to chairman of Mining, Chemical and Energy Industries Union Michael Vassiliadis, suppliers are likely to implement this alternative payment structure at different speeds. This could lead to different regions or households receiving relief at different times if the gas price brake is brought forward, he told Deutschlandfunk. 

‘Relief must come earlier’

At a meeting of federal and state leaders on Friday, North Rhine-Westphalia’s state premier Hendrik Wüst (CDU) was among the voices urging the government to provide more energy relief in January and February.

“Private households and businesses need uninterrupted support,” Wüst told DPA. “It would be wrong for the traffic light government to stall over the winter.” 

His comments were echoed by Jens Spahn, the vice chairman of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group. 

“For bakeries, too, for craft trades, there needs to be structural relief much earlier, in January, February, March,” Spahn told ARD.

He said the government could offer lump sums to low-income households and businesses at risk of insolvency if the energy price break couldn’t be brought in sooner.

Over the weekend, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) said he wanted to explore an earlier start date for the gas price brake on January 1st and discuss this with the energy suppliers.

The government could not decide this and then the utilities say, “but it won’t work, we won’t do it”, Scholz said on Saturday. “This will only succeed in a great closing of ranks in Germany. And that’s what we’re organising right now – to discuss the questions of how to do it.”

