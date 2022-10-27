Read news from:
Germany reviewing possible Chinese takeover of chip factory

The German government is reviewing a possible sale of a local chip factory to a Chinese-owned firm, sources said Thursday, despite the reported concerns of intelligence agencies.

Published: 27 October 2022 16:55 CEST
The Hamburg port terminal which has been a centre of controversy this week in Germany. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jonas Walzberg

Government officials speaking on condition of anonymity told AFP that they were assessing the potential impact of a takeover of Dortmund-based Elmos by Sweden’s Silex, a unit of Chinese company Sai MicroElectronics.

“There is an ongoing investment review procedure,” one official said. “The checks have begun, are continuing and are not finished.”

The overture by the Chinese firm comes ahead of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s visit to China next week as the first European Union leader to make the trip since November 2019.

And it coincides with growing fears within his coalition government and among intelligence officials about the risks of critical infrastructure and intellectual property falling into foreign hands.

Business daily Handelsblatt had reported earlier that Berlin intends to green-light the deal, possibly as early as next week.

In contrast with other recent controversial acquisitions, the chancellery and the economy ministry are in agreement on Elmos and inclined to approve the takeover as the company’s technology is not state of the art, according to the report.

However the domestic security watchdog, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, warned against the sale, saying that Chinese control of key production capacity was enough to allow Beijing to apply pressure on Germany, Handelsblatt reported.

The Office could not immediately be reached for comment.

Security concerns

Elmos, which primarily builds components for the automobile industry, said late last year it intended to sell the production facility at its headquarters.

Silex is seeking to buy the site and its supplies for 85 million
(dollars), which would allow Elmos to shed its own production activities and sell its chips to manufacturing contractors.

Germany’s coalition government on Wednesday allowed a Chinese firm to buy a reduced stake in a Hamburg port terminal, after Scholz resisted calls to ban the disputed sale outright over security concerns.

Under a tenuous compromise agreed by Scholz’s cabinet, Chinese shipping giant Cosco has the go-ahead to buy a stake “below 25 percent” in the Tollerort container terminal owned by HHLA.

Germany, along with EU partners, has in recent years taken a closer look at Chinese investment in sensitive technologies and other areas, and reserves the right to veto acquisitions.

The issue has gained urgency in light of the breakdown in ties with Russia over the Ukraine war due to the once heavy dependence of Europe’s top economy on Moscow’s energy supplies.

‘Threat to public order’: Germany allows smaller Chinese stake in Hamburg port

Germany's coalition government on Wednesday allowed a Chinese firm to take a smaller-than-planned stake in a Hamburg port, after Chancellor Olaf Scholz resisted calls to ban the controversial sale outright.

Published: 26 October 2022 11:02 CEST
Under the compromise reached by Scholz’s cabinet, Chinese shipping giant Cosco will be allowed to buy a stake “below 25 percent” in a container terminal owned by HHLA, the economy ministry said in a statement.

“The reason for the partial prohibition is the existence of a threat to public order and safety.”

China’s state-owned Cosco had initially sought a 35-percent stake and the deal would have automatically gone ahead if a compromise solution hadn’t been found this week.

The fate of the Tollerort terminal at Hamburg’s port — Europe’s third busiest — has sparked a fierce row in Scholz’s coalition government, amid growing concern about critical infrastructure falling into foreign hands.

Scholz, a former Hamburg mayor, had supported the sale and has repeatedly stressed the importance of strong trade ties with China.

He is due to visit China next week, the first European Union leader to make the trip since November 2019.

But Scholz’s coalition partners the Greens and the FDP wanted to veto the Hamburg port deal, citing security risks.

Badly burnt by its over-reliance on Russian energy, many in Germany are also wary of becoming too dependent on China economically.

Six German ministries, including those of economy, defence and foreign affairs, had opposed the Cosco sale.

The European Commission had also expressed reservations about the deal, a source told AFP at the weekend.

The agreement to settle for allowing a reduced stake of 24.9 percent, thereby depriving Cosco of voting rights, “reduces the acquisition to a purely financial participation”, the economy ministry said.

But the face-saving compromise failed to silence some critics.

Anton Hofreiter, a Green party lawmaker and chairman of the German parliament’s European affairs committee, said greenlighting the deal was the wrong decision.

“(Scholz’s) argument… that this is a purely commercial project is fatally reminiscent of the statements on Russia and Nord Stream,” he told the Funke media group.

“The attitude can be described as naive at best. We urgently need a realistic view of China.”

Beijing meanwhile welcomed the deal’s sign off and accused critics of “hyping up” the acquisition.

“Cooperation is mutually beneficial. We hope the relevant parties will view pragmatic cooperation between China and Germany rationally and stop baselessly hyping it up,” said foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin.

‘Naive’

Badly burned by the over-reliance on Russian gas imports, many in Germany are wary of falling into the same trap and becoming too dependent on China economically.

The European Commission also warned against the Hamburg project, a source close to the matter told AFP at the weekend, amid fears sensitive information about activity in the port could be relayed to China’s government.

The agreement to settle for allowing a reduced stake of 24.9 percent, thereby depriving Cosco of voting rights, “reduces the acquisition to a purely financial participation”, the economy ministry said.

But the face-saving compromise failed to silence critics.

Anton Hofreiter, a Green party lawmaker and chairman of the German parliament’s European affairs committee, said approving the deal was the wrong decision.

Scholz’s argument “that this is a purely commercial project is fatally reminiscent of the statements on Russia and Nord Stream (gas pipelines),” he told Funke media group.

“The attitude can be described as naive at best,” he said.

Franziska Brandmann, leader of the FDP’s youth wing, likewise accused the government of being “naive about security policy”.

Conservative opposition leader Friedrich Merz said Germany needed “a reassessment of its relationship with China”, noting that the Asian giant was becoming “more repressive” at home and “increasingly aggressive” abroad.

Tougher stance

Chinese firms already hold stakes in other European ports, including Rotterdam and Antwerp, but the EU’s stance against Beijing has hardened since then.

Germany too has in recent years taken a closer look at Chinese investment in sensitive technologies and other areas, and reserves the right to veto acquisitions.

The economy ministry said Wednesday that as part of the Cosco compromise, the Chinese firm would not be allowed to appoint senior staff members or have a veto right on strategic business decisions.

Any future attempt to increase the shareholding above the 25-percent threshold would trigger a fresh government review, the ministry added.

China is a key trading partner for Germany, especially for its flagship automotive industry.

But the relationship has been soured in recent years by China’s strict zero-Covid policy, the escalation of tensions over Taiwan and concern over human rights issues in the Muslim-dominated Xinjiang region.

