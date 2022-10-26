Read news from:
‘Threat to public order’: Germany allows smaller Chinese stake in Hamburg port

Germany's coalition government on Wednesday allowed a Chinese firm to take a smaller-than-planned stake in a Hamburg port, after Chancellor Olaf Scholz resisted calls to ban the controversial sale outright.

Published: 26 October 2022 11:02 CEST
'Threat to public order': Germany allows smaller Chinese stake in Hamburg port
The Cosco shipping port covered with fog on Wednesday morning. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jonas Walzberg

Under the compromise reached by Scholz’s cabinet, Chinese shipping giant Cosco will be allowed to buy a stake “below 25 percent” in a container terminal owned by HHLA, the economy ministry said in a statement.

“The reason for the partial prohibition is the existence of a threat to public order and safety.”

China’s state-owned Cosco had initially sought a 35-percent stake and the deal would have automatically gone ahead if a compromise solution hadn’t been found this week.

The fate of the Tollerort terminal at Hamburg’s port — Europe’s third busiest — has sparked a fierce row in Scholz’s coalition government, amid growing concern about critical infrastructure falling into foreign hands.

READ ALSO: Why is Olaf Scholz’s stance on China so controversial?

Scholz, a former Hamburg mayor, had supported the sale and has repeatedly stressed the importance of strong trade ties with China.

He is due to visit China next week, the first European Union leader to make the trip since November 2019.

But Scholz’s coalition partners the Greens and the FDP wanted to veto the Hamburg port deal, citing security risks.

Badly burnt by its over-reliance on Russian energy, many in Germany are also wary of becoming too dependent on China economically.

Six German ministries, including those of economy, defence and foreign affairs, had opposed the Cosco sale.

The European Commission had also expressed reservations about the deal, a source told AFP at the weekend.

The agreement to settle for allowing a reduced stake of 24.9 percent, thereby depriving Cosco of voting rights, “reduces the acquisition to a purely financial participation”, the economy ministry said.

But the face-saving compromise failed to silence some critics.

Anton Hofreiter, a Green party lawmaker and chairman of the German parliament’s European affairs committee, said greenlighting the deal was the wrong decision.

“(Scholz’s) argument… that this is a purely commercial project is fatally reminiscent of the statements on Russia and Nord Stream,” he told the Funke media group.

“The attitude can be described as naive at best. We urgently need a realistic view of China.”

Beijing meanwhile welcomed the deal’s sign off and accused critics of “hyping up” the acquisition.

“Cooperation is mutually beneficial. We hope the relevant parties will view pragmatic cooperation between China and Germany rationally and stop baselessly hyping it up,” said foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin.

'Naive'

Badly burned by the over-reliance on Russian gas imports, many in Germany are wary of falling into the same trap and becoming too dependent on China economically.

The European Commission also warned against the Hamburg project, a source close to the matter told AFP at the weekend, amid fears sensitive information about activity in the port could be relayed to China’s government.

The agreement to settle for allowing a reduced stake of 24.9 percent, thereby depriving Cosco of voting rights, “reduces the acquisition to a purely financial participation”, the economy ministry said.

But the face-saving compromise failed to silence critics.

Anton Hofreiter, a Green party lawmaker and chairman of the German parliament’s European affairs committee, said approving the deal was the wrong decision.

Scholz’s argument “that this is a purely commercial project is fatally reminiscent of the statements on Russia and Nord Stream (gas pipelines),” he told Funke media group.

“The attitude can be described as naive at best,” he said.

Franziska Brandmann, leader of the FDP’s youth wing, likewise accused the government of being “naive about security policy”.

Conservative opposition leader Friedrich Merz said Germany needed “a reassessment of its relationship with China”, noting that the Asian giant was becoming “more repressive” at home and “increasingly aggressive” abroad.

Tougher stance

Chinese firms already hold stakes in other European ports, including Rotterdam and Antwerp, but the EU’s stance against Beijing has hardened since then.

Germany too has in recent years taken a closer look at Chinese investment in sensitive technologies and other areas, and reserves the right to veto acquisitions.

The economy ministry said Wednesday that as part of the Cosco compromise, the Chinese firm would not be allowed to appoint senior staff members or have a veto right on strategic business decisions.

Any future attempt to increase the shareholding above the 25-percent threshold would trigger a fresh government review, the ministry added.

China is a key trading partner for Germany, especially for its flagship automotive industry.

But the relationship has been soured in recent years by China’s strict zero-Covid policy, the escalation of tensions over Taiwan and concern over human rights issues in the Muslim-dominated Xinjiang region.

Energy crisis: Quarter of German companies ‘plan to cut jobs’

In order to tackle rising energy prices, a quarter of German companies revealed in a new survey that they planned to cut jobs, among other cost saving measures.

Published: 24 October 2022 13:34 CEST
Energy crisis: Quarter of German companies 'plan to cut jobs'

Around 25 percent of German companies plan to axe jobs as a cost saving measure, according to a survey of 1,080 German firms led by the Munich-based Stiftung Familienunternehmen released on Monday. 

The figure stood at 14 percent in their last survey conducted in April.

Furthermore, ninety percent of the mostly small or medium-sized companies surveyed either plan to raise their prices or already have.

The results raise an alarm signal, said Rainer Kirchdörfer, Chairman of the Stiftung Familienunternehmen. 

“Companies are scaling back manufacturing in Germany or relocating production to places where energy costs, taxes and bureaucratic burdens are lower,” he said.

Around nine percent of companies are seriously considering moving their production abroad, as opposed to only six percent six months ago, according to the survey.

Additional cost-cutting

A further 82 percent planned to invest in “energy efficiency” in light of rising natural gas costs, which Germany has seen double since 2021. 

Many of the firms expressed support for increasing the use of nuclear power, which Germany has slowly been phasing out.

READ ALSO: Germany to keep nuclear energy until at least April 2023

As an additional measure, 13 percent of companies – around one in eight – are considering production stops, compared with six percent in April.

In 2022, energy costs accounted for an average of 8.2 percent of total sales. In 2021, the figure stood at just 5.1 percent.

According to another recent survey from the Institute for Economic Reseaerch (Ifo), only just under one in three German companies has an emergency plan in place to cope with the energy crisis.

Smaller companies in particular lacked planning. “The smaller the company, the less frequently measures were initiated,” said Ifo researcher Johanna Garnitz.

“For companies with more than 500 employees, 60 percent have taken appropriate precautions.”

For companies with up to 50 employees, the figure was down to 15 percent, she said.

The most frequently cited measure to save energy and cushion increased costs was lowering building temperatures, according to the Ifo. In addition, companies called for a reduction in overtime and holidays, more home office and Kurzarbeit, or short-time work.

Is a recession approaching?

The German economy, whose energy-hungry industries relied heavily on Russian gas before the war, is forecast to shrink by 0.4 percent in 2023, according to figures released by the S&P Global Market Intelligence report on Monday.

Both manufacturing and services in Germany were showing accelerated rates of shrinkage, which could prompt companies to shelve jobs, the survey showed.

German businesses were “deeply pessimistic” about the year ahead, stated the report, as soaring energy costs impact Europe as a whole.

Man with shopping bags in germany

A man walks through Hannover city centre with shopping backs. Businesses in Germany are pessimistic about the economic outlook. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Julian Stratenschulte

A eurozone-wide recession “is looking increasingly inevitable,” S&P Global Market Intelligence chief business economist Chris Williamson said.

“The region’s energy crisis remains a major concern and a drag on activity, especially in energy intensive sectors.”

READ ALSO: Fact check: Is Germany heading into a recession next year?

Aid for businesses and households

Since 2021, gas prices have more than doubled, with the most dramatic rises occurring since Russia’s war in Ukraine began on February 24th. 

To dampen the impact of these soaring costs, Germany’s Gas Price Commission has recommended that government implement a phased model of support – both for businesses and individual households. 

This foresees the government stepping in to pay people’s gas bills in December and then freezing gas prices up to a certain allowance for private households, small-and-medium sized businesses and industry from March 2023. 

A summit last week agreed on a number of measures, but a key one, of capping wholesale gas prices, was kicked into future deliberations by Germany, which fears gas supplies being diverted to more lucrative markets in Asia.

In September, Germany unholstered a massive 200-billion-euro plan to shield German consumers from high energy prices, triggering unease among EU partners at its go-it-alone approach that risks distorting the single market.

READ ALSO:

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reluctantly agreed to have the bloc look further at the price cap measure but only after an impact analysis.

With reporting from AFP.

