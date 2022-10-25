Read news from:
French-German relationship under strain as EU faces harsh tests

Signs are growing that the crucial partnership between Germany and France is stumbling, experts say, just as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and soaring energy costs place extreme stress on the EU.

Published: 25 October 2022 15:41 CEST
French President Emmanuel Macron meets Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Brussels on October 20, 2022. Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP

Amid disagreements over energy, foreign policy, arms procurement and more, a joint cabinet meeting has been pushed back to January, while a parliamentary gathering of French, German and Polish MPs was cancelled at the weekend.

There have always been “difficult moments” in the relationship, said France’s former ambassador to China, Britain and Russia, Sylvie Bermann.

“But we’re clearly in a period of crisis, and the Franco-German relationship seems more strained than ever,” she said.

It did not help that the Ukraine war erupted when German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had barely taken office, with insiders saying French President Emmanuel Macron’s relationship with him is nothing like as warm as with former chancellor Angela Merkel, with whom he exchanged text messages regularly.

Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron had a warm relationship during her time as chancellor. Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP

Scholz and Macron are set to meet one-on-one in Paris on Wednesday following last week’s gathering of European leaders.

“There’s a necessary learning process” as Germany’s three-party governing coalition finds its feet, said Alexandre Robinet-Borgomano, a German politics expert at French think-tank Institut Montaigne.

“In future, the German government will have to build compromises with more dialogue, more connection with its European partners,” he added.

The Berlin-Paris axis has been the foundation of EU compromise for decades, and the bloc’s two biggest and wealthiest countries are still more critical since Britain’s departure.

Europe’s economic heavyweight Germany has sowed discord with plans for a national €200-billion energy subsidy, rather than an EU-wide agreement to cap prices.

“I don’t think it’s good for Germany or for Europe if it isolates itself,” Macron said last week of the plans, which smaller countries fear could drive up prices for them.

Ironically, the complaints from France and elsewhere come as Germany appears to be caving to long-standing demands, analyst Robinet-Borgomano said.

France has spent 10 years “firstly rebuking (Germany) for not spending enough on defence, for not having a strategic or geopolitical vision, and second rebuking it for staying stuck in austerity policy and spending no money”, he pointed out.

That’s “exactly what we’re complaining about today”, Robinet-Borgomano added.

Berlin “is investing more to stimulate growth and domestic demand, it’s taking on a leadership role and is building European defence” with massive new spending following Russia’s assault on Ukraine.

The energy subsidy dust-up was brushed under the carpet with an agreement for an energy price “roadmap” at last week’s EU summit.

France has also snubbed Germany’s pleas to build a new overland gas pipeline – known as MidCat – from import terminals in Spain and Portugal to European networks.

Instead, Macron last week announced an undersea pipeline from Barcelona to Marseille, with no timetable for completion or details of its funding.

Meanwhile in defence – a field where France and Germany have striven to display unity – differences have also been forced to the surface.

Paris has stayed out of a Germany-led plan for an anti-missile shield stretching across much of Europe, which has so far brought 14 countries including Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands on board.

One Macron adviser said France fears a “restart of the arms race in Europe”, and will stick to its own air defence systems.

Analyst Robinet-Borgomano suggested that Paris was in fact annoyed that the shield would use US- and Israeli-made equipment rather than a French-Italian alternative.

France “ought to have pushed for interoperability between systems to ensure European sovereignty, we can see that it’s about competing for leadership in European defence”, he said.

A still thornier issue is a plan to develop a German-French-Spanish next-generation fighter jet known as the Future Combat Air System (FCAS).

Contracts for the next phase of development on the plane, supposed to replace existing fleets of French Rafales and German and Spanish Eurofighters by 2040, have not yet been signed.

“There’s political agreement, but it’s jammed at the level of the companies,” one senior French official said.

French manufacturer Dassault “is afraid of losing its market position” if forced to work with competitor Airbus, they added.

OLAF SCHOLZ

EU warned Germany about Hamburg port Chinese investment

The European Commission warned Germany months ago against Chinese investment in Hamburg's port, a source close to the matter told AFP on Saturday, as Chancellor Olaf Scholz faced criticism for reportedly backing the transaction.

Published: 23 October 2022 10:02 CEST
The source confirmed information in a report by the Handelsblatt daily that the EU executive had in spring given Berlin a thumbs-down to Chinese shipping giant Cosco taking a 35-percent stake in the port under a deal agreed last year but not yet authorised.

The commission was worried that sensitive information about activity in the port — the third busiest in Europe — could be relayed to China’s government.

Its recommendation was non-binding, with Germany having the final say on the deal.

German broadcasters NDR and WDR on Thursday reported that Scholz’s office is planning to approve the deal despite opposition from six different ministries in Germany’s coalition government.

According to the report by NDR and WDR, the deal would effectively be approved automatically if the government does not intervene by the end of this month.

Scholz, who was mayor of Hamburg between 2011 and 2018 before becoming vice chancellor and then chancellor, announced after attending an EU summit on Friday that he would visit China in November.

He said that “nothing is decided” about the Chinese investment, but noted there were Chinese stakes in other European ports.

The EU’s stance against China, however, has hardened since those other stakes were made.

At the EU summit, leaders agreed they did not seek confrontation with China, wanting its cooperation on climate change and other issues.

But they also expressed discomfort at China’s increasing assertiveness in many areas, including in trade, and its bond with Russia, which is waging war in Ukraine.

European Council President Charles Michel said after Friday’s summit that there must be “more reciprocity and rebalancing in particular in the economic relations between China and the EU”.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday gathered support from his Communist Party that will enable him to sail through to a third term. Xi previously abolished the presidential two-term limit, paving the way for him to rule indefinitely.

