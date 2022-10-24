Read news from:
German climate activists pour mashed potatoes on €111 million Monet work

Eco-activists on Sunday splashed mashed potatoes on a Claude Monet painting in a German museum, days after Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" in London was hit by tomato soup.

Published: 24 October 2022 09:46 CEST
Monet's Les Meules on display at the Museum Barberini
Monet's Les Meules on display at the Museum Barberini in Potsdam. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Soeren Stache

Publishing a video of the action on Twitter, the environmental protest group Last Generation wrote: “If it takes a painting — with #MashedPotatoes or #TomatoSoup thrown at it — to make society remember that the fossil fuel course is killing us all: Then we’ll give you #MashedPotatoes on a painting!”

The work, “Les Meules” (Haystacks), hangs in the Museum Barberini in Potsdam and is part of billionaire Hasso Plattner’s collection. It is on permanent loan to the museum.

The painting fetched $111 million at an auction in 2019 — the highest sum paid for a Monet.

Dressed in black with orange vests, the two activists poured the mashed potatoes on the painting before squatting in front of it and sticking a hand each on the wall.

“Does it take mashed potatoes on a painting to get you to listen? This painting is not going to be worth anything if we have to fight over food,” said one of the two activists.

Both were taken into custody and are under investigation for damage to property and trespassing, police said.

The painting was protected by glass, the museum said, adding that experts have assessed that it has not suffered any damage.

The work will be back on show from Wednesday, the museum said.

In a similar stunt on October 14th, two environmental protesters hit van Gogh’s world-renowned work with tomato soup at the National Gallery in London.

The gallery said the protesters caused “minor damage to the frame but the painting is unharmed”.

Germany only has four glaciers left as climate change melts Alpine ice

Germany lost one of its few remaining glaciers this summer as exceedingly warm weather ate away Alpine ice at a faster pace than feared, a scientific report released on Monday showed.

Published: 26 September 2022 17:02 CEST
The Bavarian Academy of Sciences said the state’s Southern Schneeferner had lost its official status as a glacier due to rapid melting of its once sprawling ice sheet.

“The Schneeferner’s ice thickness shrank significantly in large swathes and in most places no longer measures even two metres (6.5 feet),” the academy said in its latest findings.

It said even the thickest spot was now diminished to less than six metres compared to around 10 metres in 2018. The surface area of the glacier halved during the same period to about one hectare.

READ ALSO: Why it’s a bad year for Germany’s Alpine glaciers 

“That leads us to conclude that the remaining ice will completely melt away in the next one to two years,” the academy said.

It said that the dramatic shrinkage meant that the periodic measurements carried out by the academy since 1892 would now be suspended.

The loss means Germany has only four remaining glaciers: Northern Schneeferner and Hoellentalferner on its highest mountain, the Zugspitze, and Blaueis and Watzmann in the Berchtesgaden Alps.

Rapid glacier melt in the Alps and elsewhere, which experts say is being driven by climate change, has been increasingly closely monitored since the early 2000s.

Bavaria’s environment ministry said last year in a bombshell report that Germany could lose its last glaciers within the decade as climate change gathered pace.

Scientists had previously estimated the glaciers would be around until the middle of the century.

A global study released in April 2021 found nearly all the world’s glaciers are losing mass at an ever-increasing pace, contributing to more than a fifth of global sea level rise this century.

