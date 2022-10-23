Read news from:
German literature finds unlikely social media partner in TikTok

Best-selling German author Sarah Sprinz's series of young adult books has received a boost from an unlikely quarter: a community of literary enthusiasts on social media platform TikTok.

Published: 23 October 2022 12:13 CEST
German Author Sarah Sprinz poses for a picture with her book at the TikTok Stands during the 23rd Frankfurt Book Fair
German Author Sarah Sprinz poses for a picture with her book at the TikTok Stands during the 23rd Frankfurt Book Fair on October 21, 2022. (Photo by ANDRE PAIN / AFP)

The #BookTok trend has exploded in recent times, with a growing number of readers posting reviews and engaging with writers, while authors use it to promote their works.

To some, it seems counter-intuitive — a platform known for short and often light-hearted videos is not the obvious place to encourage an activity like reading that requires deep concentration.

But videos with the hashtag have racked up billions of views, and helped to propel the popularity of some works, while bookshops are rushing to set up stands where creators can film videos.

The trend “is super important for me”, Sprinz — author of the hit “Dunbridge Academy” series, set in a boarding school in Scotland — told AFP in an interview at the Frankfurt book fair.

“Personally for me, I believe it played a role (in my success), because I have seen a lot of videos recommending my books.”

The trend, which often sees creators post emotionally charged reviews of books, has been particularly effective in attracting a new audience of younger readers, said Sprinz.

“I think it is nice that through TikTok, a completely new, younger target audience is becoming aware of reading,” said the 26-year-old.

‘Impact on book sales’

According to TikTok — which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance — #BookTok has received more than 84 billion video views to date on the platform, and successful genres include romance and fantasy.

“#BookTok has become the place for book recommendations and discovery as well as for sharing reviews and tapping into fan culture,” said Tobias Henning, general manager, TikTok Germany and Central and Eastern Europe.

It is also “having a real world impact on book sales globally”, he added.

One success credited to #BookTok is that of US author Colleen Hoover’s novel “It Ends With Us”, which saw sales soar after it gained traction in the community.

A typical review shows a woman sobbing as she reads the novel, with music playing and a voiceover reading, “I’ve never cried for so long after a book.”

With the clout of #BookTok growing, the annual Frankfurt fair, the world’s biggest publishing event, has made TikTok a partner for the first time.

Several creators and enthusiasts are also in attendance.

“I mostly do (Tiktok) content about books, mostly about novels, and I try to upload two videos a week,” TikTok user Sofia Reinbold, who came to the fair after reading about it on the platform, told AFP.

The 17-year-old added she had received “feedback from people who have bought books after watching my videos”.

‘Multiplier’ effect

For Sprinz, the #BookTok phenomenon is driven by the fact that TikTok is a visual platform, allowing people to show how they feel about a book.

And people being stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic may have accelerated the trend. 

“A lot of people perhaps felt a bit lonely and isolated,” she said, adding it was a good platform “to network again and find common hobbies like reading”.

She also downplayed the suggestion there was somehow a contradiction between spending more time on social media and trying to promote literature, noting that people read in different ways nowadays, including on e-books and smartphones.

But social media alone “cannot make a successful book”, she said.

“TikTok and #BookTok are a kind of multiplier, and a good opportunity to pass on recommendations for books.”

But “there must be more to it,” she said. “The book must of course be good.”

‘Fight with our art’: Ukrainian artists take centre stage at Frankfurt book fair

Illustrator Oleg Gryshchenko took a 17-hour bus ride and a flight to get to the Frankfurt book fair. But it was worth it, he says, to promote Ukrainian culture in the face of Russian aggression.

Published: 20 October 2022 09:39 CEST
“I have not joined the army but we can fight with our art,” Gryshchenko told AFP on the opening day of the fair, at a display of pictures by Ukrainian illustrators’ group Pictoric.

“A lot of Ukrainian artists have joined the military and I am proud — but I am better at drawing than with a gun.”

Gryshchenko is part of the major Ukrainian presence at the world’s biggest publishing event: authors and industry figures appearing throughout the week at the country’s large stand.

President Volodymyr Zelensky is due to address the fair on Thursday, part of the fair organisers’ efforts to support Ukrainian culture against what they see as the propaganda disseminated by the invading Russian forces.

Gryshchenko travelled with girlfriend and fellow illustrator Olena Staranchuk — once he had obtained the necessary authorisation to leave Ukraine.

With no civilian flights out, the took a lengthy bus ride to Poland for an event there, before flying on to Frankfurt.

“We were tired but we have be here to present Ukraine,” said 37-year-old Gryshchenko. “I would even travel for 20 or 30 hours.”

READ ALSO: Zelensky to address Frankfurt book fair as Ukraine stars

‘Culture as a weapon’

Setting up the large Ukraine stand in the cavernous conference centre posed a number of challenges, not least getting furniture and books overland to Frankfurt.

Getting them out of Kyiv was further complicated by the recent Russian missile strikes there, said Sofia Cheliak of the Ukraine Book Institute, part of the culture ministry.

Getting them from Kyiv to Frankfurt took about two days, said Cheliak, who helped organise the stand.

“Because of attacks, everything was closed. It was quite hard to find a car, and organise the whole process.”

But the stand is there, with a wide array of Ukranian books of every variety. It also has a stage, above which a large red light flashes when air raid sirens go off back in Ukraine.

Forty-six Ukrainian publishers will take part in the five-day fair, which opened Tuesday. Among the many authors attending are the well-known “punk poet” Sergiy Zhadan.

Ukrainian officials see high-profile events such as the fair as key to pushing back against Russia’s attempts to wipe out the country’s identity.

“Russia uses culture as a weapon,” said Ukrainian Culture Minister

Oleksandr Tkachenko, in a video message to the fair Tuesday.

He accused Moscow’s forces of having burned Ukrainian books and replaced them with Russian literature. “Russia is fighting against Ukrainian people and our identity.”

Emerging from Russia’s shadow

While Ukrainians have top billing at the fair, Russian state institutions, which usually run their nation’s stand, have been banned. Instead, prominent opponents of President Vladimir Putin have been given the stage.

While the Ukrainian publishing industry initially ground to a halt following Russia’s invasion in February, it has since rumbled back to life.

Sales may not be what they were before the conflict, but some types of books are proving popular, said Cheliak: Ukrainian history for example — and how to deal with trauma.

Pictoric sees the fair as a chance to show the world that Ukraine is about more than war — their displays includes not just illustrations inspired by the conflict, but others from before the war, covering a range of subjects.

“A lot of people did not know anything about Ukraine, and now we have a chance to show them what Ukraine is,” said one of the group’s illustrators, Anna Sarvira.

“For a long time we stayed in the shadow of Russia… We are trying to change that.”

