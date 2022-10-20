Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

OLAF SCHOLZ

German Chancellor Scholz under fire over alleged support for China project

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz faced a barrage of criticism on Thursday after a media report accused him of planning to push through Chinese investment in a Hamburg port despite grave reservations in his government.

Published: 20 October 2022 18:04 CEST
Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD)
Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) takes part in a debate in the Bundestag on October 20th. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Kay Nietfeld

Chinese shipping giant Cosco is due to take a 35 percent stake in a container terminal in Hamburg, in a deal agreed last year but not yet authorised by the federal government.

German broadcasters NDR and WDR on Thursday reported that the Chancellery is planning to approve the deal despite opposition from six different ministries in Scholz’s coalition government with the Greens and the liberal FDP.

“This is neither good for our economy nor for our security,” Green party co-leader Omid Nouripour told the t-online news portal.

Michael Kruse, head of the FDP in Hamburg, called the project “dangerous”, while conservative foreign policy expert Juergen Hardt said it would enable China to gain access to “sensitive internal insights”.

“This is exactly what we should not serve up to the Chinese on a silver platter,” Hardt told Die Welt newspaper.

According to the report by NDR and WDR, the deal would effectively be approved automatically if the government does not intervene by the end of October.

Rumours have been swirling that Scholz is planning to visit China in early November.

China is a key trading partner for Germany, especially for its flagship automotive industry.

But the relationship has been soured in recent years by China’s strict zero-Covid policy, the escalation of tensions over Taiwan and concern over human rights issues in the Muslim-dominated Xinjiang region.

Many voices in Germany, including Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, have called for more caution in trade with China, warning that Europe’s biggest economy must learn from the breakdown of its relations with Russia.

But Scholz has so far not joined that chorus and even insisted at a business summit last week that Germany should maintain business relations with China.

“We do not have to decouple ourselves from some countries, we must continue doing business with individual countries — and I will say explicitly, also with China,” he said.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

GERMANY AND CHINA

German foreign minister urges more caution towards China

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Wednesday called for more caution in trade with China, warning that Europe's biggest economy must learn from the breakdown of its relations with Russia.

Published: 13 October 2022 09:42 CEST
German foreign minister urges more caution towards China

“We must align our political, but above all economic relations with the China that exists today,” Baerbock told the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

The lesson from Germany’s Russia policy must be “that we no longer make ourselves existentially dependent on any country that does not share our values”, she said.

Germany is reeling from an energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine as Russia has withdrawn crucial gas supplies, sending prices soaring.

China is a key trading partner for Germany, especially for its flagship automotive industry.

READ ALSO: Germany to seek G7 action to bring down energy prices

But the relationship has been soured by China’s strict zero-Covid policy, the escalation of tensions over Taiwan and concern over human rights issues in the Muslim dominated Xinjiang region.

At a business summit on Tuesday, Chancellor Olaf Scholz had singled out China as an example of a country with which Germany should maintain business relations.

“We do not have to decouple ourselves from some countries, we must continue doing business with individual countries — and I will say explicitly, also with China,” he said.

German media have reported that Scholz is planning to visit China in November, in what would be the first trip by a G7 leader to the country since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Baerbock said she was not advocating for a “complete decoupling… but for the opening up of alternative markets, diversification and risk management”.

Scholz, too, had called for “the rest of Asia to be taken into consideration”.

But Baerbock took a sharper tone, citing the participation of Chinese shipping giant Cosco in a container terminal in Hamburg.

“With every investment in German critical infrastructure, we have to ask ourselves what it could mean if China were to turn against us as a democracy,” she said.

SHOW COMMENTS