‘Simple is better’: German states unite over €49 ticket offer
German state and federal transport ministers have finalised plans for a successor to the popular €9 ticket deal.
Published: 13 October 2022 15:56 CEST
An S-Bahn train waits to depart at Berlin Alexanderplatz. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Paul Zinken
German transport ministers thrash out plans for €9 ticket successor
German transport ministers were set to unveil details of a new budget travel deal following a meeting between state and federal leaders on Thursday - but there are still major questions on funding.
Published: 12 October 2022 16:05 CEST
Updated: 13 October 2022 09:47 CEST
