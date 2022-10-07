For members
GERMAN WORD OF THE DAY
German word of the day: Abwehrschirm
Need to put your defenses up? Then this German word could come in handy.
Published: 7 October 2022 11:59 CEST
Photo: Francesco Ungaro / Unsplash + Nicolas Raymond / flickr
For members
GERMAN WORD OF THE DAY
German word of the day: Blindgänger
Every once in a while, German emergency crews will have to evacuate entire neighbourhoods after finding one of these.
Published: 6 October 2022 09:43 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments