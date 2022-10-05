For members
EXPLAINED: Why Berlin could vote again after 2021 election disaster
Long lines, ballot shortages, and logistical snafus mean the capital will probably have to repeat the 2021 election. Now the federal traffic light is weighing in. We explain a few possible scenarios.
Published: 5 October 2022 17:29 CEST
Numerous voters queue up outside of a Berlin Prenzlauer Berg polling station to cast their vote in the 2021 election. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Hauke-Christian Dittrich
Germany to thrash out details of €200 billion energy support package
Chancellor Olaf Scholz is meeting with Germany’s 16 state leaders on Tuesday to work out the details of the country’s energy relief packages and a cap on the price of gas. But a few questions remain open.
Published: 4 October 2022 12:17 CEST
