GERMAN POLITICS

EXPLAINED: Why Berlin could vote again after 2021 election disaster

Long lines, ballot shortages, and logistical snafus mean the capital will probably have to repeat the 2021 election. Now the federal traffic light is weighing in. We explain a few possible scenarios.

Published: 5 October 2022 17:29 CEST
EXPLAINED: Why Berlin could vote again after 2021 election disaster
Numerous voters queue up outside of a Berlin Prenzlauer Berg polling station to cast their vote in the 2021 election. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Hauke-Christian Dittrich

If there’s one place in Germany where the myth of German efficiency goes to die, it is Berlin.

Whether it’s the BER airport – eight years delayed and frequently plagued by security staff shortages and long lines – or whether it’s the two-month wait to get a Bürgeramt appointment to register your apartment or get your driver’s license, the capital is infamous for its bureaucratic dysfunctionality.

Now we can add the 2021 election to the list.

Run the same day as the world-famous Berlin Marathon, many inner-city polling stations along the Berlin route ran out of ballot papers because delivery trucks couldn’t get them there fast enough.

The lines grew, some people left them, and many voting stations stayed open after the 18:00 deadline, leading the city’s constitutional court to declare last week that the snafus likely affected the final result – meaning Berliners would probably have to vote again.

The federal traffic light coalition though, is already weighing in and preparing for a revote in some constituencies.

What contests might have to be run again?

Election day in September 2021 saw Berliners with German passports cast votes for their federal representatives in the Bundestag, their state parliamentarians, and a referendum on whether to expropriate large corporate landlords.

Meanwhile, Berliners from other EU countries were also able to join their German neighbours in voting for their local district – or Bezirk – councillors.

At the very least, all of these contests would need to be run again in the six districts affected by the logistical issues.

The Berlin constitutional court, which has only published a preliminary opinion so far, didn’t indicate whether these six districts alone would vote again – or whether the entire city was headed back to the polls.

Could the entire city have to vote again? How many districts were affected?

The court has three months to issue its full ruling, which will tell us whether all of Berlin is voting again or whether it’s just a few districts.

There are different estimates too for how many voting stations may have had problems.

Building Senator Andreas Geisel reckons 14 voting stations had results that were so close that even a slight change in how they vote could have a big impact on the overall result.

Berlin’s former returning officer found glitches in 207 polling stations out of the city’s 2,300.

Traffic light politicians though, who sit in the Bundestag’s Elections Review Committee, think at least 300 out of Berlin’s 2,300 voting stations will have to vote for their Bundestag representative again.

Social Democrat MP Johannes Fechner has moved to repeat the Bundestag contests only in these 300 or so stations.

The committee is likely to agree with him, but this would affect only the federal contests, leaving the state of Berlin to decide whether to rerun Berlin state elections, votes for the local council, and the housing referendum.

Could it change the final result?

Any effect of a swing in votes on who sits in the Bundestag would be quite small. Only a couple of seats could be at risk of changing hands.

While some parts of Berlin could theoretically wake up with a new parliamentarian representing them locally, not enough seats are up for grabs to change the federal traffic light coalition.

The city, council, and referendum votes are another matter.

The referendum originally passed with 56 percent of the vote – a clear victory, but not a landslide.

Ballot papers outside a Berlin polling station

Ballot papers outside a Berlin polling station on election day. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sebastian Gollnow

The city vote in particular was very close in 2021, with Mayor Franziska Giffey’s Social Democrats finishing only 2.5 percent ahead of the second-place Greens – and less than three percent ahead of Berlin’s conservative Christian Democrats (CDU).

With Giffey having lost ground in recent polls, the SPD could lose the Berlin Mayor’s Office in a revote – a post it has held for most of the post-war era—even if only a few districts vote again.

When could this happen?

Berlin’s constitutional court has until the end of the year to issue a full ruling, which will tell us what the scale of the revote will be.

A new contests would be, by some expert estimates, likely in April 2023.

ENERGY

Germany to thrash out details of €200 billion energy support package

Chancellor Olaf Scholz is meeting with Germany’s 16 state leaders on Tuesday to work out the details of the country’s energy relief packages and a cap on the price of gas. But a few questions remain open.

Published: 4 October 2022 12:17 CEST
Germany to thrash out details of €200 billion energy support package

What’s happening?

With power bills more than doubling in some cases, German federal and state leaders have decided more support is needed. Chancellor Scholz last week announced a €200 billion package to cushion the blow for people in Germany yet further.

One of the most expensive planned measures is a Gaspreisdeckel – or a cap on the price of gas households would pay this winter.

That comes on top of a combined €100 billion in relief spending over three spending packages already passed in the Bundestag. The last one, amounting to €65 billion, was passed only about a month ago.

Those packages are paying or have paid everything from the popular €9 nationwide public transport ticket, a VAT cut on gas bills, to one-off energy and cost of living relief payments.

But that wasn’t enough for many state leaders, who began calling for a gas price cap.

These calls also come from across the German political spectrum.

Both Markus Söder, the Bavarian premier from the conservative Christian Social Union (CSU) and Berlin mayor Franziska Giffey of the Social Democrats, have been particularly vocal in their support for a gas price cap.

Is a gas price cap coming?

Households in Germany are very likely to see a cap on their gas bills of some sort this winter.

What’s not clear yet – and what federal and state leaders are hammering out Tuesday – is how precisely it will work in practice, when it might come in, how long it will last, and how it’ll be paid for.

The SPD-led government of Mecklenburg-West Pomerania and national Green co-leader Ricarda Lang want a gas price cap that would cover 80 percent of what households use.

German state leaders attend the conference on Wednesday.

German state leaders attend a conference. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bernd von Jutrczenka

Under a plan like that, 80 percent would be termed a “basic consumption” requirement and capped in price for the average consumer. The other 20 percent would float according to the market rate for gas – to help encourage people to still save energy.

Söder’s Bavarian CSU has previously advocated for a 75/25 percent split between the capped portion and the floating portion to encourage more energy saving.

The government is then on the hook to pay the rest.

The cap is likely to last for the winter months at least, although this depends on Tuesday’s government talks, which also cover the thorny issue of how the government intends to pay for the cap.

The German Institute for Economic Research’s Marcel Fratzscher told broadcaster RTL and ntv last week that a cap alone could cost anywhere between €30 and €50 billion.

The Scholz government wants to pay for this primarily by running up government debt, something Finance Minister Christian Lindner has reservations about, as it would mean suspending Germany’s constitutional debt brake.

The federal state governments would be expected to pay for at least some of it, and any disputes Tuesday could hamper an agreement—potentially delaying the start of any cap or further relief measures.

A €9 ticket successor and relief for small businesses. What else do Germany’s states want?

Germany’s 16 federal state leaders are also bringing in a list of other measures they want to see from Scholz’s promised €200 billion in relief spending.

Chief among these is the unresolved question of how to pay for the planned successor to Germany’s popular €9 nationwide public transport ticket this summer.

Politicians are floating the idea of a more expensive €49 ticket, although the price could reach above €60, depending on how much money federal states are willing to kick in for it along with the federal government.

North-Rhine Westphalia premier Hendrik Wüst is also calling for the federal government to make more money available for refugee housing, particularly as around 1 million Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Germany since the Russian invasion began in February.

