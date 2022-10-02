Read news from:
EXPLAINED: Who will benefit from Germany’s minimum wage hike?

Germany's new €12/hour minimum wage, which came into force on October 1st, is set to benefit more than six million people. We look at exactly who is going to be helped by the €1.55/hour increase.

Published: 2 October 2022 19:01 CEST
Social Democratic Party General Secretary Kevin Kuehnert addresses a press conference in front of a placard showing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the words 'Now vote for 12 Euro minimum wage - promise kept' 
Social Democratic Party General Secretary Kevin Kuehnert addresses a press conference in front of a placard showing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the words 'Now vote for 12 Euro minimum wage - promise kept'  in Berlin ahead of the introduction of the new minimum wage from October 2022. Photo: Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP

How much has the minimum wage risen by?
As of October 1st, the minimum wage now stands at €12 per hour, up from €10.45 previously, i.e. an increase of almost 15 percent.

How many people are going to benefit from the increase?
According to the Hans Böckler Foundation’ Institute of Economic and Social Research (WSI), a trade union-linked research foundation, there are at least 6.64 million people who were earning less than €12 per hour before the increase. This includes 3.5 million women and 2.7 million men.

Will this mainly benefit people in full- or part-time work?
If we look at the number of hours worked, we can see the following picture: 1.4 million full-time employees will get a boost to their earnings, and 1.8 million part-time staff and three million people with so-called ‘mini-jobs’ will earn more per hour. A mini-job is where you can either earn a maximum monthly sum or work for no more than three months/70 days per year. Those who only have a mini-job don’t have to pay social security contributions.

The upper earnings limit for people with mini-jobs also rose on October 1st. People can now earn a maximum of €520 per month, up from €450/month previously. 

READ ALSO: The rules in Germany around mini and midi jobs

Does the increase have anything to do with the current energy crisis?
No. The coalition government had already planned this before Russia invaded Ukraine and the resulting energy crisis. After the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) passed the draft law on June 3, 2022, it was confirmed by the Bundesrat (upper house) on June 10 where concerns about the cost-of-living crisis played a key role in the final debate. At that time, several politicians warned that spiralling energy prices and inflation were making many people’s living situations untenable. The government has since introduced other initiatives to help people cope.

READ ALSO: Wohngeld: How people in Germany can get help with rising living costs

In which sectors will the increase have the biggest impact?
More than 60 percent of people working in the hospitality sector will be affected by the increase. According to government data, 46 percent of those working in the agricultural and forestry sector were earning below €12/hour. Thirty-two percent of those in the property sector and 29 percent in the transport and warehousing sector also earned less than the minimum wage.

What are trade unions and employers’ associations saying about the hike?
The German Trade Union Confederation (DGB) has been pushing for an increase for a long time. DGB head Stefan Koerzell recently called the step “a ray of hope in these difficult times”. But the Confederation of German Employers’ Associations’ BDA called Labour and Social Affairs Minister Hubertus Heil’s draft law for the increase of the minimum wage “extremely questionable” from a political and legal perspective. The BDA’s criticism was not targeted at the increase itself, but rather the fact that it was the legislator who was deciding on wage increases instead of employers and trade unions.

What role do trade unions and employers’ associations play when it comes to the minimum wage?
Normally a big one – they sit on the minimum wage board. This committee normally proposes the incremental increases for the base hourly salary, which was introduced in 2015 – it then stood at €8.50. The new legal increase to €12 is outside of this usual mechanism, but the coalition government has promised that after this, the minimum wage commission will be responsible for future increases once again. 

READ ALSO: Everything that changes in Germany in October 2022

MONEY

What gas customers in Germany need to know this autumn

Germany's gas levy has been dropped and a price cap is on the way. But there are some other changes coming from October including a VAT cut and smaller surcharges. Here's what it means for your bills.

Published: 30 September 2022 17:07 CEST
What gas customers in Germany need to know this autumn

The German government is reducing the value-added tax (VAT) on gas consumption. The rate will be reduced from 19 to seven percent, for a limited period from October 1st until the end of March 2024.

But that is not the only change for gas bills this autumn, though the government says it will no longer levy the gas procurement surcharge of 2.419 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh), which was also originally planned to take effect on October 1st. Instead, two other smaller levies will be due: the gas storage levy and the balancing energy levy. 

Here’s a look at what it means for households.

READ ALSO: Why did Germany make a u-turn on gas levy – and what do the new plans mean?

What does the VAT cut mean?

The VAT cut was originally meant to offset the major gas levy. Even though these plans have been shelved, the VAT cut – down from 19 to seven percent – is still happening. This should have a big effect on people’s bills.

According to the comparison portal Check24, this change would relieve a family by around €306 a year. A single person would see savings of around €87. These calculations are based on a yearly annual consumption of 20,000 kWh for a family, and 5000 kWh for a single household.

What about levies?

The gas procurement levy is off the table, but two other new surcharges will be added to bills from October 1st. These are the balancing energy surcharge or Regelenergieumlage (0.57 cents/kWh) and the gas storage surcharge or Gasspeicherumlage (0.059 cents/kWh).

For a household with an average yearly consumption of 20,000 kWh, the balancing energy levy increases the gas bill by €114 a year, while the gas storage levy adds another €12.

For a single household, the new surcharges will increase the annual gas bill in total by about €31.45.

However, the bottom line is that the various changes on October 1st will result in an average reduction of €180 for a family in Germany while a single person will have save on average €55.55.

Despite these changes, there is no escaping the general trend for rising gas prices compared to a year ago.

And the gas price for consumers reached a new record value of 21.9 cents per kilowatt hour in September.

That means a sample household with a consumption of 20,000 kWh pays on average €4,371 a year for gas usage. In September 2021 the same quantity of gas cost €1,316, according to Check24, meaning that the average gas bill has more than tripled within a year.

This will particularly affect people coming to the end of their contract or starting a new one where they will face the steep prices. 

Gas price cap coming

In view of the rapidly rising gas costs, relief for consumers provided by the reduction in VAT is probably only a drop in the ocean, especially as it will be counteracted to some extent by the two new levies effective from October 1st.

The gas price cap, which the government has agreed on in principle, is therefore the only measure likely to bring tangible relief for households and also companies.

Details of how this will be implemented are not yet available, although proposals are to be presented soon. Much will depend on how high the state-subsidised “base consumption” of gas for households is set.

READ ALSO: Germany to spend €200 billion to cap soaring energy costs

