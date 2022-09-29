Read news from:
German inflation ‘to rise in 2023 as economy shrinks’

The German economy will contract in 2023 as inflation continues to rise on the back of soaring energy prices, the country's leading economic institutes said in a forecast published Thursday.

Published: 29 September 2022 11:50 CEST
A woman holds cash in her hand. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Daniel Karmann

The pace of consumer price rises would “increase further over the coming months”, coming in at 8.4 percent for 2022 as a whole, the think tanks said in a joint statement.

Inflation would rise further to 8.8 percent in 2023, driven by the rising price of energy, which has soared in the wake of the Russia invasion of Ukraine, as Moscow has dwindled supplies to Europe.

The think tanks that produced the estimates were the DIW German Institute for Economic Research, the Ifo institute, the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, the Halle Institute for Economic Research and the RWI Leibniz Institute for Economic Research.

In August, inflation in Germany sat at 7.9 percent, with new figures for September set to be published later on Thursday.

The high cost of energy was the main factor “driving Germany towards recession”, Torsten Schmidt, head of economic research at the RWI think tank, said at a press conference.

Europe’s largest economy would already shrink over the second half of 2022 “before moving into a recovery phase early next year”, Schmidt said.

The economic institutes almost halved their forecast for growth this year to 1.4 percent from 2.7 percent, as the economy felt the impact of the conflict in Ukraine.

German GDP would subsequently shrink by 0.4 percent in 2023, down from their previous estimate of 3.1 percent growth made in April, before bouncing back to growth in 2024.

The shock currently being suffered by the economy would continue “for a very long time”, Schmidt said.

Forecasters’ worst fears in the event of an early shut-off in Russian gas supplies have not been realised, with Germany building gas reserves which are expected to see it through the winter without acute shortages.

But German growth has stalled, increasing by a fractional 0.1 percent between April and June, while key economic indicators have signalled worse to come with the winter looming.

Consumer confidence, as measured by the pollster GfK, has fallen to an all-time low as households reckon with swelling energy bills and growing inflation.

The prediction made by the German institutes was slightly more optimistic than a forecast earlier this week by the OECD, which predicted that Europe’s biggest economy would shrink by 0.7 percent in 2023.

ENERGY

German regional leaders call for energy price cap

German state leaders are calling for the government to introduce an energy price cap to help households with rising bills. But there's still uncertainty over who would foot the bill.

Published: 29 September 2022 10:04 CEST
German regional leaders call for energy price cap

After Germany’s 16 state leaders held consultations on Wednesday, they urged the coalition government – made up of the Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and Free Democrats (FDP) – to take action. 

“Now the ‘traffic light’ coalition must finally get its act together and also declare its willingness to join us in addressing the necessary solutions,” Thuringia’s state premier Bodo Ramelow told Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND).

The Left party politician said people in Germany were waiting for “decisive and united action” on how to deal with rocketing energy prices. 

The heads of states called for an energy price cap on electricity and gas to limit the cost explosions for private households and companies.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) was not at the meeting because he has Covid-19. He will join a special meeting with the states next week.

Who would pay for an energy price cap (Energiepreisdeckel)?

As The Local has been reporting, Germany is considering dropping a controversial gas levy that would have seen some of the soaring costs of gas passed onto consumers. 

The levy was set to be shelved earlier this week, however, things have gone quiet on the government front – perhaps because Scholz is having to take time out due to Covid. 

At the moment there’s a strong a push instead towards introducing an energy price cap to limit the amount paid by consumers. But it’s unclear how it would be paid for, especially since Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) wants to stick to the so-called ‘federal debt brake’, which limits the amount the government can borrow.

Others are calling for this brake to be suspended to pay for a price cap. 

According to Berlin’s mayor Franziska Giffey (SPD), the subject of the debt brake was the most contentious factor among the states. The question of whether new loans should be taken out to finance relief “we were not able to conclusively clarify,” said the deputy chairwoman of the conference of state premiers after the meeting.

But Giffey added that she believes the central government has a duty to pay for most of it. “At this point, we have a very clear demand to the federal government that such an energy price cap can only be financed by the federal government nationwide,” Giffey told broadcaster RTL.

German state leaders attend the conference on Wednesday.

German state leaders attend the conference on Wednesday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bernd von Jutrczenka

The states are prepared to make their contribution to relieving the burden, “but the energy price cap must come from the federal government,” she insisted. Giffey had previously signalled that costs in the triple-digit billions could be expected to fund a price cap.

North Rhine-Westphalia’s economic minister Mona Neubaur (Greens) said that the central government would have to bear a “significantly higher than envisaged share of the burden”.

Brandenburg’s head of government Dietmar Woidke (SPD) spoke out in favour of dropping the debt brake in order to finance the energy price cap.

Meanwhile, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s leader Manuela Schwesig (SPD) said the states agreed that “excess and windfall profits” of energy companies should be skimmed off to finance an energy price cap.

What are other groups saying?

The Taxpayers’ Association said there was room for the states to contribute more to the financing.

“I see that the states are currently accumulating high surpluses in the billions, while the federal government is getting stuck deeper and deeper in crisis mode and in its debts,” the association’s president, Reiner Holznagel, told RND.

He called for the energy and inflation crisis to be tackled equally by all levels of government. “It must not be the case that the federal government becomes the lone player and the states comment from the sidelines,” he said. 

Meanwhile, calls are growing elsewhere for an energy price cap. 

Gerd Landsberg, of the German Association of Towns and Municipalities, said it could “really help people, the municipalities, but also the small and medium-sized businesses.” He said it was important for a cap to cover all energy sources.

The president of the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW), Marcel Fratzscher, also believes it’s a good option. “There are certainly better solutions in principle than an electricity and gas price brake, but in this emergency, such a brake is the best option,” he said.

The social association VdK urged for “an affordable basic quota of gas and electricity for all households”.

VdK president Verena Bentele said: “The cold season is here, and more and more people are afraid of receiving high gas and energy bills in their mailboxes because they no longer have enough money.” To finance the relief measures, she proposed a “fair wealth tax” and taxation of profits from energy firms. 

