ENERGY

WATCH: Baltic Sea foams as gas leaks from damaged Nord Stream pipeline

Denmark's military on Tuesday released video footage showing gas bubbling on the surface of parts of the Baltic sea caused by leaks from the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Published: 27 September 2022 16:32 CEST
The Nord Stream 2 gas leakage as photographed from a Danish F-16 jet near Bornholm on September 27th 2022. Photo: Forsvaret/Ritzau Scanpix

Three gas leaks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines were visible Tuesday in waters off Denmark with gas bubbling at the surface of the sea in areas ranging from from 200 to 1,000 metres in diameter, the Danish military said.

“The biggest leak is causing bubbling around good kilometre in diameter. The smallest is creating a circle about 200 metres” in
diameter, the military wrote in a statement accompanying photographs of the leaks off the Danish island of Bornholm.

Denmark’s military also released a video showing the surface of the sea frothing angrily as the gas escaped.

The two Nord Stream gas pipelines linking Russia and Europe have been hit by unexplained leaks, Scandinavian authorities said Tuesday, raising suspicions of sabotage.

The pipelines have been at the centre of geopolitical tensions in recent months as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation against Western sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine.

 
 

One of the leaks on Nord Stream 1 occurred in the Danish economic zone and the other in the Swedish economic zone, while the Nord Stream 2 leak was in the Danish economic zone.

A leak was first reported on Nord Stream 2 on Monday.

Denmark’s energy agency has raised security alert levels at energy installations following the leaks

READ ALSO: Denmark’s energy infrastructure on alert after Nord Stream gas leakages

ENERGY

Germany and Denmark investigate Russian pipeline pressure drop

Germany said Monday it was investigating an unexplained pressure drop in the inactive Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia, which was blocked by Berlin in the run-up to the invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 26 September 2022 17:19 CEST
The operator said it was “relatively likely that there’s a leak” in the underwater pipeline, which runs beneath the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany.

Authorities had spotted a “large bubble field near Bornholm”, a Danish island in the Baltic, Nord Stream 2 spokesman Ulrich Lissek told AFP.

“The pipeline was never in use, just prepared for technical operation, and therefore filled with gas,” he said.

There was, however, “no clarity” over the cause of the pressure drop in the underwater link, or whether the issue was related to a section of the pipe in “German sovereign waters”, a spokeswoman for the German economy ministry said.

Officials were working to “clarify the situation,” the spokeswoman said, adding that Danish authorities had been alerted to the issue.

The pipeline, which runs parallel to Nord Stream 1 and was intended to roughly double the capacity for undersea gas imports from Russia, was blocked by Berlin in the days before the invasion of Ukraine. Germany, which was highly dependent on imports of fossil fuels from Russia to meet its energy needs, has since come under acute stress as Moscow has dwindled supplies.

Russian energy giant Gazprom progressively reduced the volumes of gas being delivered via the Nord Stream 1 until it shut the pipeline completely at the end of August, blaming Western sanctions for the delay of necessary repairs to the pipeline.

READ ALSO: Germany’s gas storage facilities ‘over 90 percent full’

Germany has rebuffed Gazprom’s technical explanation for the cut, instead accusing Moscow of wielding energy as a weapon amid tensions over the Ukraine war.

Kremlin representatives have previously suggested that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline should be allowed to go into operation.

It was “technically possible” to continue deliveries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in August.

Former German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, who signed off on the first Nord Stream pipeline in his final days in office, has also called on Berlin to reconsider its position on the blocked second link.

