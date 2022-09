Quiz: How much do you know about Germany?

The Local Germany – 21/09/22

How many currywurst sausages do Germans consume each year?

What do German children traditionally receive on their first day of school?

In which month does Munich’s Oktoberfest start?



In which German city might you find the ‘Bridge of Spies’?

What supernatural phenomenon inspired a wave of panic and persecutions in Germany during the 16th and 17th centuries

What used to be mined heavily in the Ruhrgebiet in Nordrhein-Westfalen?

Which famous composer gave us the melody of the German national anthem, the ‘Deutschlandlied’?

If something is described as ‘krass’, that means

Which of the following is NOT a German clothing brand?

What percentage of the world’s wind energy does Germany produce?

Nochmal, vielleicht? (Again, perhaps?) We’ve all been here. Come back next week and try again, when we’ll have more questions on life in Germany.

Nicht so schlecht! (Not too bad!) Definitely room for improvement, however. Come back next week and try again!

Toll! (Fantastic!) What a score! You’ve learned a lot about life in Germany! Come back next week and prove your knowledge with another round of questions.