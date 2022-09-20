Read news from:
EU court rules against German data collection law

A German law requiring telecoms companies to retain customer data is a breach of EU legislation, a European court ruled Tuesday, prompting the justice minister to vow an overhaul of the rules.

Published: 20 September 2022 15:49 CEST
Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP) speaks in the Bundestag.
Firms Telekom Deutschland and SpaceNet took action in the German courts challenging the law that obliged telecoms firms to retain customers’ traffic and location data for several weeks to fight serious crime.

The case headed to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Luxembourg, which ruled against the German legislation.

“EU law precludes the general and indiscriminate retention of traffic and location data,” the court said in a statement, confirming its previous judgements on the issue.

The Federal Administrative Court, one of Germany’s top courts, had argued there was a limited possibility of conclusions being drawn about people’s private lives from the data, and sufficient safeguards were in place.

But the ECJ said the German legislation – which required traffic data to be retained for 10 weeks, and location for four – applies to a “very broad set” of information.

It “may allow very precise conclusions to be drawn concerning the private lives of the persons whose data are retained… and, in particular, enable a profile of those persons to be established.”

The stated aim of the law was to prosecute serious criminal offences or hinder specific risks to national security, but the court said that such measures were not permitted on a “preventative basis”.

However, it said that in cases where an EU state faces a “serious threat to national security” that is “genuine and present”, telecoms providers can be ordered to retain data.

Such an instruction must be subject to review and can only be in place for a period deemed necessary.

Following the announcement, Justice Minister Marco Buschmann hailed a “good day for civil rights”.

“We will now, swiftly and definitively, remove data retention without cause from the law,” the minister wrote on Twitter.

Data privacy is a sensitive issue in Germany, where people faced mass surveillance under the Nazi regime as well as in communist East Germany.

Buschmann is from the liberal FDP party, which has made data protection a key plank of its policies.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser – from Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democratic Party – said she did not “want to have old debates, but act pragmatically”.

Nevertheless, she added the court ruling still gave the government space to implement “what is permissible and urgently necessary”.

Faeser noted the ruling still allowed measures such as the storing of IP addresses as part of efforts to fight crime, which she said could help in combating sexual violence against children.

TECH

Berlin tech show facing up to era of energy scarcity

From portable solar panels to smart thermostats and "intelligent" radiators, exhibitors at the IFA tech show in Berlin are touting smart solutions for an energy-starved world.

Published: 6 September 2022 17:06 CEST
But the clever gadgets sometimes belie their hefty carbon footprint.

The motto for the 2022 edition of the German fair for cutting-edge technology – the first since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic — is
“energy efficiency”, a timely mission with prices for electricity soaring.

One such exhibitor which believes it has the answer is Busch-Jaeger, whose stand is carpeted in switches and small blank screens.

The German company, owned by the Swiss group ABB, has become a specialist in “smart home” technologies.

Their idea: to regulate energy consumption at home on the basis of a stream of data, including the current ambient temperature, the light in the room and the quality of the air.

Such devices are “more and more sought after” as the cost of energy skyrockets in Europe, says Ulf Ehling, who is tasked with presenting the company’s technology at IFA.

Visitors walk through the Siemens grounds at the IFA electronics trade show.

‘Crazy’

A few hundred metres away, the Norwegian company Mill is offering black and white “intelligent” radiators.

Thanks to a smartphone app, users can control the temperature in their homes over the course of the day.

According to Bashir Naimy, Mill’s technical director, the device can help save “37 percent of a household’s energy”.

IFA also boasts regular displays of eccentric gadgets, among them a fridge that cools a drink in “two minutes” or an odour generator for buying perfume online.

The French company Y-Brush has descended on IFA to tout a “sonic” toothbrush that looks like dentures, which is “capable of brushing all teeth
at once in 5, 10, or 15 seconds”.

Visitors to the fair, which closes on Tuesday, are, however, preoccupied by the question of energy usage.

“When you see how much all these devices consume it is crazy,” says Justin, 23, a tech enthusiast, who came to Berlin specifically for the show.

“We’re always thinking about that,” says Christoph Boettger, 39, who has come with his partner.

European energy prices have soared over recent months in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent throttling of gas supplies to Germany from Moscow.

The German government has launched an energy-saving campaign and tried to lead by example by reducing the temperature in public buildings, among other moves.

The energy conundrum worsened last week, as Russian energy giant Gazprom said it would not restart gas deliveries via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline after a planned three-day maintenance, pinning the blame on Western sanctions.

‘Internet of things’

“Smart home technologies can help save energy,” Sara Warneke, the director of IFA’s organisers, said Friday.

But what is the real toll of these new energy technologies?

According to a 2020 report by the French Senate the “growth in greenhouse gas emissions” from digital technologies is driven by “the internet of things” – household electronics connected to the web – and the “storage of data”.

The two together could lead to a 60 percent leap “in the carbon impact of digital technologies by 2040”.

Despite the individual energy saving potential, the total impact of these technologies may be bigger than they first appear.

The Chinese company Ecoflow, which has offices across Europe, hopes to resolve the contradiction with mini solar panels.

The long, foldable rectangles that are carried around in a special case can be used to charge a lithium battery.

Their portability means users “do not need administrative authorisation to install them”, says Franko Fischer, Ecoflow’s spokesman.

The panels can generate 2,700 Wh, enough to charge a computer, a mobile phone or a hairdryer.

“We expect consumers in Europe to have high demand for solutions like ours, because people want to be independent, especially in a crisis,” says Fischer.

In Germany, the cost of electricity has risen on average by 31 percent in the year to August, according to price comparison site Check24.

By Florian CAZERES

