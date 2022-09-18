Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENERGY

Crisis-hit German toilet paper maker turns to coffee grounds

Choked by soaring energy and wood pulp costs, German toilet paper maker Hakle is turning to waste from coffee production to stay afloat and help the environment.

Published: 18 September 2022 09:20 CEST
coffee grounds
German toilet paper maker Hakle is using coffee grounds to make loo roll. Photo by Devin Avery on Unsplash

Just two years ago, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the firm profited from a stampede of consumers rushing to stock up on essentials.

But with the health crisis abating, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sparked skyrocketing energy costs, forcing Hakle to file for insolvency recently.

Innovation could now be the key to survival.

Huge quantities of coffee grounds are produced every year by the European food industry, and Hakle has found a way to transform the waste into material to make loo roll.

The first rolls using the new process were produced at the Duesseldorf-based company’s factory last week, Hakle’s chief marketing officer Karen Jung told AFP.

“The goal is 20 to 25 percent” of coffee grounds constituting the material for making the paper, replacing wood pulp, said Jung, adding the company was working towards reaching those levels.

“That does not sound like a lot — but it means that a quarter fewer trees have to be used,” added Jung, whose company entered insolvency proceedings in September due to surging energy costs.

Hakle sees a strong economic case. The price of wood pulp — which is in high demand in China, the world’s biggest consumer — has risen rapidly since 2020. 

It is not the first time that the firm has taken an unusual approach to producing loo paper.

Two years ago, it used grass grown in the Rhineland to make toilet paper, said Jung, who runs the business with her husband.

Roller-coaster ride

The company has been on a roller-coaster ride in recent times.

After 2020, when it raked in close to 80 million euros ($80.2 million) in sales and made a profit of about 700,000 euros, it is now seeing its fortunes  reverse as costs explode.

“The cost of a roll of toilet paper depends 80 percent on pulp, energy and logistics — and all three of these factors are driven by world markets,” said Jung.

The price of gas rose up to 400 euros per megawatt hour, and up to 1,000 euros for electricity, a heavy blow for the firm’s Duesseldorf factory, which consumes about 100 gigawatt hours a year.

With costs that “increase tenfold in the short term”, that “really becomes a problem”, said Jung.

The survival of Hakle, which is nearly a century old, is now at stake.

‘Formula 1 race’

It has had several different owners over the past 40 years, including US consumer goods giant Kimberly-Clark and a Luxembourg private equity firm, before Volker Jung acquired 50 percent of the shares in 2019 with a new
entrepreneurial approach that favours innovation.

The preliminary insolvency proceedings of three months have given some breathing space to the company as it seeks to fulfil a flood of orders, said Jung.

“After a short, total halt of activities (at the start of September), now we really have to put our foot on the accelerator, like in a Formula 1 race,” said Jung.

The company wants to continue investing at its site in Duesseldorf, where more than 220 workers are employed.

Hakle has already stopped using gas, replacing it with petrol, in its paper production processes. For the electricity used to transform it into rolls, the eventual aim is to cover half of its needs with solar power.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

READER QUESTIONS

Reader question: Do I get Germany’s €300 energy relief payment if I’m out of work?

Germany's €300 taxable payment is going out to employees starting this month. But what happens to people who are currently out of work?

Published: 16 September 2022 17:09 CEST
Reader question: Do I get Germany's €300 energy relief payment if I'm out of work?

To help people cope with the rising cost of living as well as rocketing energy and fuel prices, the German government is giving out a €300 gross payment to workers in Germany.

Here’s a look at how it affects those out of work at the moment, or people not currently in their workplace.

I’m out of work right now. Do I get the €300 payment?

The €300 payment – known as the Energiepreispauschale or EPP – goes out to people in employment who live in Germany. That includes people with marginal employment, such as those with mini-jobs, in temporary employment, trainees and students in paid internships. 

It will generally be paid by the employer through the payroll in September and should appear on your payslip under the letter ‘E’. Keep in mind that the amount is subject to tax.

People who are self-employed can deduct the lump sum from their advance tax payments in September. There is also the option of claiming it back with a tax declaration next year.

READ ALSO: What you need to know about Germany’s €300 energy relief payout 

Those who are not in employment do not get this specific payment. However, the one-off allowance is valid for people who have worked at some point in 2022. 

The requirements to get the payout is that you live in Germany and have received income in 2022. 

“All persons who reside or habitually reside in Germany during the year 2022 (unlimited income tax liability) and have earned certain income in the year 2022 are eligible for the EPP,” a spokesman from the Finance Ministry told The Local. 

In a question about when and for how long work must be carried out in Germany to receive the payment, the Finance Ministry said: “Taxpayers must generate qualifying income in 2022. The activity does not have to be carried out at a specific time or for a minimum duration.”

In this case, the person wouldn’t get it from an employer, but they can claim the payout with their tax return. 

“If there is no current first employment relationship on September 1st, 2022 (e.g., due to unemployment), payment of the EPP will be made by filing an income tax return for the year 2022,” said the Finance Ministry spokesman. 

What happens in other cases?

If an employee is registered as unemployed from January to September 2022, but starts working as an employee on October 1st (or another date this year) the employer does not have to pay out the EPP. But it is possible to claim it by filing a tax declaration for 2022. 

Meanwhile, employees on parental leave will also receive the EPP if they are getting parental benefits in 2022.  As a rule, payment is made via the employer. The worker has to prove to the employer that he or she is receiving parental allowance. However, if no payment is made in this way, employees can also receive the EPP by submitting an income tax return.

Those on sick pay currently should also get the payment from their work. When it comes to people taking a sabbatical, the employer still has to pay out the EPP if they are the main employer. 

If a pensioner was in active employment until July 31st for example, and now receives a company pension subject to tax, they won’t receive the payment via their former employer. Once again, they’d have to receive the EPP via the submission of an income tax return for the year 2022.

For a detailed look at different examples, check out the German Finance Ministry’s Q&A page (in German). 

What should I do if I have concerns?

You can talk to your tax advisor or the tax office in your area if that is applicable to your situation. 

For those in employment, contact your boss or accounts department to ask them for advice as they will be paying it out to staff.

Keep in mind that government has announced a further relief package that will focus on providing support to vulnerable groups, including pensioners and students. 

READ ALSO: 

SHOW COMMENTS