German word of the day: Totsparen

Fed up with politicians making silly financial decisions? Then this German word could soon be your best friend.

Published: 16 September 2022 14:20 CEST
Photo: Francesco Ungaro / Unsplash + Nicolas Raymond / flickr

Why do I need to know Totsparen?

Because it’s a helpful word to know both in the corporate world and the world of politics, and you’ll definitely impress your German friends if you use it in a debate or a discussion about current affairs. 

What does it mean?

If you know the words Tot (dead or death) and sparen (to save money), it shouldn’t be too tricky to guess what Totsparen means. Used mostly in the context of government spending, it refers to the phenomenon of cutting budgets so much that things start to fall apart – in other words, saving to death. 

It’s a criticism that’s often levelled at previous German governments who slashed funding for the Bundeswehr (army) to such an extent that many believe it’s currently unfit for purpose.

Totsparen also cropped up frequently when countries were putting austerity policies in place after the financial crisis. One Deutschlandfunk headline in 2015 read: “Griechenland: Gesundschrumpfen oder Totsparen?” (Greece: Shrinking healthily or saving to death?), referring to the strict spending rules that the country was placed under following a bailout from the European Central Back and the International Monetary Fund. 

Less often, the word is also used to describe over-zealous budget cuts in other contexts, such as a business laying off so many staff that they can no longer operate properly. 

In true German style, the word is basically a snappy neologism based on the phrase: “etwas zu Tode sparen” (to save/economise something to death). It’s not clear when the idiom first started being used as a verb, but it’s a classic example of how simple it can be to create new words in the German language.

Use it like this:

Ich befürchte, dass die Bund die Digitalisierung totsparen wird.

I’m concerned that the federal government is going to economise digitalisation to death.

Der Chef hat unser Projekt noch wieder zu Tode gespart.  

The boss has economised our project into the ground yet again. 

German word of the day: Trauer

You’ll see this sad word in the headlines a lot at the moment.

Published: 14 September 2022 17:25 CEST
Why do I need to know this word?

Because it describes a core human emotion and often appears in news stories when important public figures pass away.

What does it mean?

die Trauer is the German word for “grief” and describes the deep emotional pain over a loss or misfortune.

It comes from the verb trauern which means “to grieve,” but be careful not to mix it up with the verb trauen which means “to trust”.

Language experts believe that the modern German word trauern can be traced all the way back to the Gothic language – an ancient East Germanic language which has been extinct since the 6th century.

It’s believed that the Gothic word driusan, which can be translated roughly as “to fall down” or “to become dull, powerless” became trüren in Middle High German and eventually trauern in modern German.

In German, Trauer is used to mean “grief,” “sadness” and the grieving process itself. You may already be familiar with the adjective traurig meaning “sad” and you’ll also hear it appearing in the word Trauertag – “a day of mourning” – especially at the moment. 

Every year in November, Germany has a Volkstrauertag (literally “the people’s day of mourning”), the German version of remembrance Sunday, when people gather to remember the victims of the two world wars. 

Use it like this:

Keiner sollte während der Trauer alleine sein

Nobody should be alone during their grieving period

Mit tiefer Trauer haben wir die Nachricht vom Tod Ihrer Majestät Königin Elizabeth II. erhalten

It is with deep sadness that we have received the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

