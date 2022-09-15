Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENERGY

Cold winter in Germany could spark gas shortage, warns energy regulator

Germany's energy regulator says it's not yet possible to predict if the country will see a gas shortage this winter. But he says that a "very cold winter" will cause problems.

Published: 15 September 2022 13:16 CEST
Snow lies on a tree in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany, in April this year.
Snow lies on a tree in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany, in April this year. If it's a cold winter, experts are concerned about energy shortages. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Matthias Bein

Gas could become scarce this winter – but it’s still unclear how hard the country will be hit, according to Klaus Müller, head of the Bundesnetzagentur (Federal Network Agency).

In an interview with the Handelsblatt newspaper, Müller said it’s not possible to make predictions about a gas emergency too far in advance. He added: “We’d only know about a gas shortage when it can no longer be stopped.

“The weather, thus private heating behaviour and the situation in neighbouring countries are the decisive criteria.”

Müller said his agency is working on different models to be able to give policymakers and industry a few days’ advance warning of a gas shortage.

“By having well-filled (gas) storage, we can buy ourselves time to prepare for a gas shortage. But we can’t anticipate more than a week and a half in advance when it comes to gas consumption,” Müller said.

READ ALSO: Germany ‘on track’ to fill gas storage facilities to 85 percent

Should an emergency occur, Müller expects a ripple effect which would impact different areas. “Gas shortages come, they go, they come again, they occur sometimes here, sometimes there, possibly also across Germany,” he said. 

He couldn’t give a reliable forecast of where the risk of a shortage is greatest but highlighted the important role the weather will play. “In Germany, cold spells can happen anywhere,” he said. “If we get a very cold winter, we’ll have a problem.”

When it comes to saving gas, “there is still a lot of work to be done,” Müller said.

He added that industry consumption fell 22 percent in August, in part due to switching to other energy sources, “but also due to hard production stoppages.”

Federal Network Agency

Klaus Müller, president of the Federal Network Agency. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Oliver Berg

“Industry is contributing what we have asked of it,” he said.

In the case of private households, Müller said there has been more gas usage in recent days than he had hoped. “Given the warm temperature and the extremely high gas prices, this has surprised me a lot,” he said. “That has to change.”

Müller suspects that many heating systems have not yet been looked at or adapted. “Owners, tenants and housing associations still have the heaters set as they were last fall,” he said. “At a certain temperature, the heaters then jump on in the morning. That’s a warning signal, something urgently needs to happen.”

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

MONEY

Payment for Germany’s gas levy not due until ‘end of October’

Payments from consumers in Germany to gas importers via a surcharge will be due later than planned, according to a government draft paper.

Published: 15 September 2022 16:24 CEST
Payment for Germany's gas levy not due until 'end of October'

The levy will see ordinary people bear some of the soaring costs that gas importers are dealing with as energy prices shoot up because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the subsequent squeeze on gas exports to Europe by Russia. 

It is set to be imposed from October 1st and is aimed at propping up the German energy market.

However, a draft document seen by several German media organisations shows that the government is planning to delay the payments due from customers.

The advance payments for October and November should “not be due before October 31st, 2022”, say the draft plans from the Federal Ministry of Economics dated Monday.

According to the current legal situation, advance payments could be possible in September. 

However, it appears that the levy is still set to come into force at the start of October, even if the payment is delayed.

All gas customers will have to pay an additional 2.4 cents per kilowatt hour from October, which means an extra burden of several hundred euros per household. The surcharge is in place until April 1st 2024, and is subject to adjustment every three months. 

At the same time, VAT on gas consumption will be reduced by the government.

‘Murky’

However, it emerged recently that some companies who have registered to receive a share of the levy include some who have not been struggling in the current situation. 

German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck recently admitted mistakes in the design of the levy.

Habeck said that the main focus had been on preventing a collapse of gas supplies in Germany, but that insufficient attention had been paid to the problem of “free riders”. He said improvements would be made.

The opposition Christian Democrats are opposed to the gas levy. CDU parliamentary group vice chairman Jens Spahn told DPA the situation remained “murky” and called for the levy to be shelved. 

READ ALSO: Germany pledges to change gas levy over energy profits outrage

Vocabulary

Advance payments – (die) Abschlagszahlungen 

Due – fällig

Extra/additional burden – (die) Zusatzbelastung

Gas consumption – (der) Gasverbrauch

We’re aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.

SHOW COMMENTS