German word of the day: Trauer

You’ll see this sad word in the headlines a lot at the moment.

Published: 14 September 2022 17:25 CEST
German word of the day: Trauer
Photo: Francesco Ungaro / Unsplash + Nicolas Raymond / flickr

Why do I need to know this word?

Because it describes a core human emotion and often appears in news stories when important public figures pass away.

What does it mean?

die Trauer is the German word for “grief” and describes the deep emotional pain over a loss or misfortune.

It comes from the verb trauern which means “to grieve,” but be careful not to mix it up with the verb trauen which means “to trust”.

Language experts believe that the modern German word trauern can be traced all the way back to the Gothic language – an ancient East Germanic language which has been extinct since the 6th century.

It’s believed that the Gothic word driusan, which can be translated roughly as “to fall down” or “to become dull, powerless” became trüren in Middle High German and eventually trauern in modern German.

In German, Trauer is used to mean “grief,” “sadness” and the grieving process itself. You may already be familiar with the adjective traurig meaning “sad” and you’ll also hear it appearing in the word Trauertag – “a day of mourning” – especially at the moment. 

Every year in November, Germany has a Volkstrauertag (literally “the people’s day of mourning”), the German version of remembrance Sunday, when people gather to remember the victims of the two world wars. 

Use it like this:

Keiner sollte während der Trauer alleine sein

Nobody should be alone during their grieving period

Mit tiefer Trauer haben wir die Nachricht vom Tod Ihrer Majestät Königin Elizabeth II. erhalten

It is with deep sadness that we have received the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

For members

GERMAN WORD OF THE DAY

German word of the day: Bereit

Be ready to learn this helpful German word.

Published: 12 September 2022 11:55 CEST
German word of the day: Bereit

Why do I need to know this word?

Because it’s an adjective which is used a lot in German and it also forms part of many other words. Knowing what it means will help you to figure out the definition of other words and broaden your vocabulary.

What does it mean?

Bereit, which sounds like this, means “ready” in English and it is used in almost exactly the same way to express being mentally or physically prepared for an experience or action. Linked to this feeling of preparedness is the other meaning of bereit in German: the adjective can also mean “willing”.

The origin of the word is thought to derive from the verb reiten meaning “to ride” and originally meant something like “to be prepared for the ride”.

Bereit in other words

Adding the letter ‘s’ to the end of bereit changes the meaning to “already” and can be used like this:

Das habe ich dir bereits gesagt!

I already told you that!

Bereit can also be found in many other adjectives, to express readiness or willingness to perform a certain action, for example, hilfsbereit means “ready to help”, arbeitsbereit means “ready to work” and einsatzbereit means “ready for service”.

Bereit also appears in a lot of German verbs which include some sense of readiness. One example is the separable verb vorbereiten, meaning “to prepare”. The verb bereitstellen meaning “to provide” (literally “to put ready”) is another useful verb to know.

Use it like this:

Ich bin bereit, dir zu helfen

I’m willing to help you

Der Zug steht zur Abfahrt bereit

The train is ready for departure

Bitte halten Sie ihre Kundennummer bereit

Please have your customer number ready

