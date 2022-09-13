Read news from:
ENERGY

Germany’s Scholz wants energy market reform in place ‘this winter’

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday he wanted to hurry through reforms to the energy market to ease steep rises in the price of electricity ahead of the coming European winter.

Published: 13 September 2022 11:39 CEST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks at the German Employers' Day, organized by the Confederation of German Employers' Associations (BDA).
Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Bernd von Jutrczenka

Russia has dwindled supplies of gas to Europe following the invasion of Ukraine, sending the price for the fuel soaring and dragging up the cost of electricity in its wake.

Non-gas electricity companies, such as nuclear, solar or renewable firms, had been able to “make extra profits because the price is determined by the electricity produced with gas”, Scholz said in a speech in Berlin.

Germany and the European Union have developed proposals to cream off windfall profits from non-gas producers to ease the pressure on consumers and companies sinking under the weight of soaring bills.

“We will now push this through with great speed so that we can relieve the burden,” Scholz said.

 “You can be sure that this will happen at the speed necessary to get it under control this winter,” Scholz said.

Germany has raced to fill up its gas storage tanks ahead of the energy-intensive season and rushed to build gas terminals to import new
supplies from elsewhere.

Europe’s biggest economy has also restarted mothballed coal power plants, and earlier this month decided to keep two nuclear plants on stand-by through mid-April instead of completely ending the usage of atomic energy by the end of the year.

The government has also unveiled a €65 billion plan to ease the pressure of energy-price inflation, including cash for pensioners and
students.

The sharp increase in the cost of electricity was the “biggest challenge” for Germany’s flagship auto industry, the VDA industry association said Tuesday.

Around 95 percent of companies surveyed by the VDA said they were heavily or very heavily burdened by rising prices, making Germany “uncompetitive”, in the opinion of the lobby group.

Germany pledges to help small businesses with high energy costs

Businesses in Germany, such as bakers and restaurants, are being hit hard by spiralling energy costs. Germany's Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck has pledged to help them out with financial support.

Published: 13 September 2022 11:05 CEST
The Green Minister wants to adapt the existing Energiekostendämpfungsprogramm (energy cost containment programme), which has so far been geared towards larger firms – such as those that own factories –  so that it also supports smaller and medium-sized businesses in the trade and service sector. 

Under the programme, the more a company is affected by high energy costs, the higher the subsidies they receive. 

On Tuesday, Habeck will meet with around 40 associations of small and medium-sized businesses in a digital summit, where the main topic will be an expansion of the current rescue package. If the energy cost containment programme is extended to smaller businesses, it could also be possible that the subsidies could be granted retroactively from September.

“However, it now crucially depends on how quickly we can reach agreement in the federal government and quickly get implementation underway,” said the Economics Minister.

The exploding energy costs pose an existential threat to many businesses which, having made it through the Covid pandemic, now face a new crisis of survival.

A recent survey of around 500 hotel and restaurant operators showed that half of all hotel and restaurant businesses in the state of Hesse alone said that they felt their existence was threatened because gas prices had risen so sharply, while one in three said they would have to pay at least 50 percent more to their gas supplier from October.

Many bakeries – particularly those that heat their ovens with gas – are also facing an existential crisis. In one case recently reported in the Südwestrundfunk, the energy costs of a bakery in Rhineland-Palatinate rose from €560 per month to almost €4,000.

The Economics Minister also wants to cushion energy costs for small and medium-sized enterprises with an energy price brake and a reduction in energy taxes to the minimum tax rates permitted under European law.

Habeck wants to extend the existing subsidies until at least April 2024 and is currently holding talks with the EU Commission.

“I mean, we must now muster all the financial strength needed to secure the core of our economy and jobs in this country and lead them into the future,” Habeck said. 

