Germany to raise child benefits for families with up to three children

Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens) confirmed on Wednesday that a planned increased in child benefits would also apply to families with three children.
“The child benefit for the third child will be equalised, i.e. increased to the same level as the child benefit for the first two children,” Family Minister Lisa Paus told DPA on Wednesday. “This means that there will be €237 per month for the first, second, and third child.”
In a set of energy relief measures unveiled Sunday, the traffic-light coalition of the Social Democrats (SPD), Greens, and Free Democrats (FDP) announced plans to increase child benefits (Kindergeld) by €18 per month for the first two children.
However, the coalition’s plans came under sharp criticism from the opposition conservatives, who argued that families with more children were being ignored in the government’s relief package.
Silvia Breher (CDU), the family policy spokesperson of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, said people with three or more children were being left “empty-handed” by the government’s plans.
Meanwhile, Bavaria’s Family Minister Ulrike Scharf (CSU) claimed that the federal government had forgotten about large families.
Currently, families receive monthly payments of €219 per child for the first and second child, €225 for the third child, and €250 for any additional children.
From January 1st, 2023, this will be increased to €237 per child for the first three children. The amount given for four or more children will remain the same.
Alongside the hike in child benefit payments, the government is also set to provide a one-off heating allowance to housing benefit recipients to assist with the soaring cost of energy bills.
This additional payment will then be factored into a rise in housing benefits from 2023.
Under the measures set out in the latest energy relief package, pensions are also set for a one-off €300 boost, while students will receive €200 to help with the rising cost of living.
