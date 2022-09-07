Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAIN TRAVEL

German rail to replace thousands of defective sleepers

The German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said Tuesday it will have to carry out large-scale works to replace thousands of defective railway sleepers and assure the safety of its services.

Published: 7 September 2022 10:30 CEST
Deutsche Bahn train
A Deutsche Bahn train travels near Triberg in Baden-Württemberg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Philipp von Ditfurth

After a deadly accident in southern Germany at the beginning of June, Deutsche Bahn carried out an exhaustive inspection of sleepers across its network.

The search concluded that “about 137,000, or two-thirds, of the inspected railway sleepers must be replaced”, Deutsche Bahn said in a statement.

The major works, which will drag into next year, add to the list of repairs and upgrades to be made to the German rail network, which has suffered from years of underinvestment.

The cost for the replacement of the defective sleepers would run to a “three-digit-million-euro sum”, Deutsche Bahn said.

Where issues had been uncovered, Deutsche Bahn trains were “going slower”, the operator said, while in some cases, some tracks had to be closed to assure safety.

An independent report pointed the finger at “production faults” in the sleepers, where the concrete showed irregularities.

“Our customers should not suffer unduly from a possible manufacturer error,” said Berthold Huber, Deutsche Bahn infrastructure chief.

READ ALSO: Five dead after German train derails near Bavarian resort

The derailment of a train in the Bavarian Alps in June, which resulted in the death of five people and injuries to more than 40 others, was a visceral reminder of the poor state of German rails.

In connection to the accident, “sleepers of a certain type were inspected by authorities”, Deutsche Bahn said.

A criminal investigation into railway employees, which began shortly after the incident, is still open.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TRAVEL NEWS

Berlin pushes for €29 regional public transport ticket

Germany plans to introduce a nationwide follow-up to the €9 transport offer in future. But the city-state of Berlin wants to see a system that allows for cheaper regional tickets, too.

Published: 6 September 2022 12:55 CEST
Berlin pushes for €29 regional public transport ticket

Berlin mayor Franziska Giffey, of the Social Democrats, is pushing for a “two-tier ticket system” in Germany as a follow-up to the €9 per month summer ticket offer. 

“For a good follow-up solution to the €9 ticket, there should be a two-tier ticket system,” said the SPD politician in a tweet.

“€29 for a regional offer in the respective federal state, and €49 for a nationwide ticket. Our goal remains: bus and train in Berlin for around €1 per day.”

Giffey went on to say that the capital’s government was “working on a good bridging solution in Berlin from October to December 2022 until the nationwide ticket arrives”.

The €9 per month ticket, which was in place from June to the end of August, allowed people in Germany to travel on all public transport networks at a heavily reduced price.

As The Local has been reporting, there are plans to bring in a follow-up ticket from the start of 2023 as part of a new €65 billion package aimed at supporting people with rising energy costs. It is likely to cost somewhere between €49 and €69 per month. 

READ ALSO: What we know so far about Germany’s €9 ticket follow-up 

Berlin’s transport senator Bettina Jarasch also urged for a two-tier approach to the €9 ticket successor.

She pointed out that, if the price point is at the higher end of the scale, people who have a so-called ‘Abo’ – subscription – in the Berlin area won’t see the benefit. 

“A €69 ticket would bring little (benefit) for Berlin because many subscriptions are already cheaper here,” said the Green politician.

“I think a tiered system is good, as the Greens had already suggested in the federal government: i.e., a regional ticket for €29 in the VBB (Berlin and Brandenburg) area – and additionally a nationwide €69 ticket.”

At the end of August, the SPD in Berlin, along with coalition partners the Greens and the Left party decided that they wanted to introduce a regional public transport offer to provide some relief to residents in the energy crisis. 

READ ALSO: Berlin considers extending €9 offer 

But not everyone is on board with the idea. 

Felix Reifschneider, transport policy spokesman for the FDP parliamentary group in Berlin’s House of Representatives, said a two-tier system was “nonsensical.”

Relief should be provided for residents who are “particularly affected by inflation”, he said. He spoke out in favour of reducing the price of the current social ticket – for people on benefits – which currently costs €27.50.

SHOW COMMENTS