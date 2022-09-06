Pilots at German airline Lufthansa to strike again

The pilots for passenger flights will walk out all day on Wednesday and Thursday, while the industrial action for those operating cargo flights will last a day longer to Friday shortly before midnight.

Faced with the threat of new chaos, Lufthansa’s management said on Tuesday that it would put forward a “better offer” to the union at urgent talks during the day.

The strike comes just a week after the airline was forced to cancel almost all its flights in Germany on Friday due to a pilots’ walk-out, affecting 130,000 passengers.

READ ALSO: How Lufthansa pilot strike is affecting travel in Germany

“Despite announcements to the contrary, Lufthansa has not yet approached us and has not put forward a new offer,” said Cockpit in a statement.

“This is absolutely incomprehensible and leads to a further unnecessary escalation of the situation.”

For legal reasons, Cockpit can only call workers in Germany to industrial action. Therefore, only the departures of Lufthansa’s core company and Lufthansa Cargo from German airports will be subject to strike action. The subsidiaries Eurowings, Lufthansa Cityline and Eurowings Discover are not affected by the action.

Why are pilots striking?

The pilot union Cockpit is seeking a 5.5 percent wage increase by the end of the year, and an adjustment of its salary grid among other demands.

Lufthansa has previously said the entire package sought by the union would raise pilot staff costs by 40 percent or €900 million.

The union argued ahead of the strike that to avert labour disputes, the airline must “present a significantly improved offer”.

But Lufthansa slammed the industrial action call by the pilots’ union.

It comes during a period of chaos at airports due to staff shortages following the lifting of Covid restrictions and a surge in demand.

With inflation soaring, collective salary bargaining is expected to be tense in the coming months across Europe.

German consumer prices rose by 7.9 percent in the year to August, according to data published last week by the federal statistics agency Destatis.