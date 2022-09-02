For members
RAIL TRAVEL
Everything you need to know about the new Stockholm to Hamburg night trains
Sweden's state-owned rail company SJ on Thursday ran the first of its new daily night trains between Stockholm and Hamburg. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 2 September 2022 11:32 CEST
The EuroNight train to Hamburg prepares to leave Stockholm on Thursday. Photo: Jakop Dalunde
For members
TRAVEL NEWS
Passports: What are the post-Brexit rules for dual-nationals travelling in Europe?
People who have more than one citizenship often hold multiple passports, so what does this mean for crossing borders? Here's what you should know.
Published: 1 September 2022 17:18 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments