Gorbachev died at a time of ‘failed’ Russian democracy: German Chancellor Scholz

Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday hailed Mikhail Gorbachev's role in reuniting Germany but lamented that the last Soviet leader's attempt to establish enduring democracy in Russia had "failed".

Published: 31 August 2022 12:20 CEST
Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev at Pariser Platz with the Brandenburg Gate behind him in Berlin, Germany, November 8th, 2014.
Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev at Pariser Platz with the Brandenburg Gate behind him in Berlin, Germany, November 8th, 2014. Photo: Jens Kalaene/dpa

“The democracy movements in central and eastern Europe benefited from the fact he was in power then in Russia,” Scholz said of the years leading to the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.

However Gorbachev “died at a time in which democracy has failed in Russia”.

Calling him a “courageous reformer” and “a statesman who dared a lot”, Scholz said his “perestroika”, Gorbachev’s drive to modernise the Soviet economy and society, had paved the way for broader “democracy and freedom in Europe”.

That new wind blowing at the end of the Cold War allowed “Germany to be unified and the Iron Curtain to disappear”, Scholz said.

He regretted the path Russia had taken in the intervening years and that the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, had “started a terrible war against a neighbour, Ukraine.

“That is all the more reason why we think of Mikhail Gorbachev and know what significance he had for the development of Europe and our own country in the last years.”     

Asked later whether he would consider attending Gorbachev’s funeral in Russia, which is subject to sweeping Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine, Scholz said it was “too soon” to discuss such a trip.

“But I will say that I hope he will be honoured in the way he deserves,” Scholz said.

Former German chancellor Angela Merkel paid tribute Gorbachev as a “unique world politician” who demonstrated how “one single statesman can change the world for the better”.

“The images of his meeting with (West German) chancellor Helmut Kohl in the Caucasus in 1990 are unforgettable, with which Germany reunification in peace and freedom also came within reach,” said Merkel, who grew up in East Germany.

“Mikhail Gorbachev also fundamentally changed my life. I will never forget that.”

Several other German politicians also paid tribute to the Russian Nobel Peace Prize laureate shortly after his death.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a tweet: “Gorbachev was guided by peace and understanding between people at fateful moments in our history. The end of the Cold War and German unity are his legacy. We mourn the loss of a statesman to whom we are eternally grateful.”

Without Gorbachev, “the peaceful revolutions in the countries of the Eastern bloc, in our country, would not have been conceivable in this way,” said Bundestag Vice President and Green Party politician Katrin Göring-Eckardt on Twitter.

“His words have encouraged us, have made me, strong.”

UKRAINE

German Chancellor Scholz backs EU membership for Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday pledged emphatic backing for Ukraine and other hopefuls to join the European Union, underlining however that enlarging the bloc to "30 or 36" would require reforms.

Published: 29 August 2022 13:14 CEST
Scholz said he was “committed to” having the six nations of the western Balkans, Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine accede to the EU.

But as the bloc widened, each member’s veto right would have to go, said Scholz, with a transition to a “majority voting” system so as not to slow EU decision-making down.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was already putting the system of unanimity to the test, at a time when swift action was all the more necessary.

“Let’s seek compromises together. I could imagine for example, starting with majority voting in areas in which it is particularly important that we speak with one voice – in sanctions policy for example, or on issues relating to human rights,” he said.

Scholz added that member states are not faced with only two options of voting yes or no, but can also adopt “constructive abstention”.

In the speech on his vision for the bloc at Charles University in Prague, Scholz also underlined that the Ukraine war has laid bare the “uncoordinated shrinkage of European armed forces and defence budgets” which has to be rectified with “coordinated growth”.

This meant greater cooperation between European businesses on armaments projects, joint manufacturing and procurement.

Germany, he said, will be ramping up “very significantly” on its air defence system, and also design it in a way that it could also be a shield for European neighbours from the Baltics to Scandinavia.

Scholz did not give details about the system but he had in March revealed plans to purchase an Israeli anti-missile shield system that could also offer protective cover for neighbouring EU states.

While that will be a long-term project, Berlin was already coordinating with the Netherlands on a “division of labour” on arming Ukraine, said Scholz as he urged other allies to join in the coordination.

“I can, for example, imagine that Germany will assume special responsibility in terms of building up Ukraine’s artillery and air defence capacities,” he said, vowing support for Kyiv for “as long as it takes”.

