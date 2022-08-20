Read news from:
Heavy rain in Bavaria swells rivers, but flooding largely avoided

Heavy rain overnight on Friday caused rivers to swell considerably in the south of Bavaria, but German forecaster DWD lifted its severe weather warnings for the south-east of the state on Saturday afternoon.

Published: 20 August 2022 19:35 CEST
A woman holds a transparent umbrella to protect herself from the rain
A woman holds a transparent umbrella to protect herself from the rain. Further rainfall is forecast in some parts of Bavaria. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Peter Kneffel

Higher water levels were recorded in Bavaria’s rivers on Saturday, especially in the areas of the smaller southern tributaries to the upper Danube, the Altmühl, on the upper reaches of the Iller and Lech, the tributaries to Lake Constance and in the Inn area, according to the Bavarian flood centre.

However, the rain had so far only caused a few instances of flooding on medium-sized and larger rivers, it said. 

The region from Swabia to Lake Constance, the Allgäu and parts of Upper Bavaria were particularly affected by the heavy rainfall.

In some areas, more than 100 litres of rain per square meter fell, while others saw the the usual monthly total.

However, despite the heavy rainfall, the effects were minor as the drought of the past few months has significantly reduced water levels in most rivers and streams.

The police said no major storm operations had been carried out, but there were a few incidences of aquaplaning in Lower Bavaria, but no-one was seriously hurt.

Other European countries saw severe storms on Thursday and Friday – some with fatal consequences. Five people died in Austria.

And there was more flooding overnight on Friday in Austrian Vorarlberg, which borders Bavaria.

Looking forward to Sunday, individual showers were expected in the south-east and north-west in Germany, according to DWD.

In the north-west, short thunderstorms were possible in the afternoon, but it should otherwise stay mostly dry. 

At the start of the week, there could still be occasional rain in Lower Bavaria and Upper Lusatia with heavy clouds moving in from the west on Tuesday with some occasional rainfall. 

South and east Germany to be struck by heavy rain and storms on Friday

The German Weather Service (DWD) warned on Friday of heavy and continuous rain in the southeast of the country.

Published: 19 August 2022 17:06 CEST
On the border to Austria there is a chance that “extremely heavy, continuous rain” will fall on Saturday morning, the meteorologists predicted.

In the northeast of Germany, isolated, heavy thunderstorms are possible. The warnings come after fierce storms hit the Mediterranean and Austria on Friday, causing several deaths.

The German Weather Service (DWD) has issued an extreme weather warning for the south of Bavaria and parts of Baden-Württemberg. On the edge of the Alps, a severe weather warning is in effect until Saturday morning for deluges of up to 140 liters per square metre.

In other parts of Bavaria and the southwest of Baden-Württemberg, 50 to 80 litres per square metre of rain are possible, according to DWD.

The rainfall could lead to the flooding of cellars and streets, high water in streams and rivers, as well as landslides. Residents of the affected regions have been advised to close their windows and doors.

After weeks of drought and severe forest fires, DWD also predicted heavy thunderstorms with heavy rain in the east and northeast for Friday.

Isolated hailstorms and strong gusts of wind could also occur. In the evening, more showers and thunderstorms are expected to move in from the west and northwest.

READ ALSO: How the Rhine’s low water levels are impacting Germany

