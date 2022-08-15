Job advert: The Local Germany is looking to recruit a new journalist

The Local seeks a reporter in Germany

The Local is currently seeking a reporter in Berlin to join our growing team of internationally minded, driven and clued-up journalists.

As a reporter, you will work closely with your country editor to build membership of The Local Germany and reach new audiences.

You will cover the relevant news about Germany as well as explain to our readers how this news affects their lives. You will also write articles to explain the practical info our readers need for living in Germany and write features to help them get to grips with the German language, the people and the culture.

You will seek out the issues and subjects that matter to our readers as foreign residents in Germany and help provide them with answers or explanations.

You will also be part of a vibrant team stretching from Sweden to Spain, working together to grow membership across The Local and increase its profile among an international audience.

The Local currently has over 50,000 members of which around 6,000 are signed up to our German site.

What we expect from you:

An exceptional level of written and spoken English (native speaker or equivalent).

Fluency in German: Our ideal candidate has been living in Germany for more than a year.

The ability to write clear, concise and engaging news stories, explainers and practical features.

The ability to dig out stories that matter to readers and build contacts with groups and associations representing foreign nationals.

Experience of translating from German to English and an ability to turn flowing German prose into equally flowing English prose.

At least two years’ experience in an editorial role.

A knowledge of journalistic ethics and good practice.

An excellent knowledge of German society, politics and institutions.

Flexibility: the ability to work some unsocial hours as needed, sometimes at short notice.

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Familiarity with using social media.

Familiarity with blogging, online publishing, sound recording and photo editing are an advantage.

A knowledge of other languages apart from English and German (particularly French, Italian and Spanish) would be useful.

This is you:

Curiosity: you want to help explain Germany to our readers and dig deep to find out how the country works.

Selfless: You want to do what it takes to explore issues our readers are having living in Germany and get the answers they need

Imagination: you’re constantly thinking of new ways to approach stories, new ways to use online and social media, new ways to connect with our audiences.

Intelligence: you have a sophisticated approach to news and info that will help The Local in Germany broaden its readership while retaining loyal existing readers.

Diligence: You are prepared to go the extra length to make your articles as valuable as possible

All applicants must have the right to live and work in Germany. The Local cannot sponsor work visa applications.

Making a commitment to our team will give you the chance to pursue an exciting, international journalism career. The job is full time and is permanent (CDI contract). Pay competitive.

If you think you have what it takes, send your CV and a brief introduction (in English) to [email protected], with the subject line Reporter position, The Local Germany

The Local is an English-language online news network, with sites in nine countries used by more than 5 million people each month and 50,000 paying members.

With an entertaining blend of daily news, features and practical info, our sites have become essential reading for foreign citizens.