Job advert: The Local Germany is looking to recruit a new journalist

If you'd be interested in joining our team at The Local to help explain Germany to a growing audience of subscribers then read on.

Published: 15 August 2022 11:59 CEST
Aerial view of Berlin from the Berliner Dom cathedral.
Aerial view of Berlin from the Berliner Dom cathedral. Photo: Robert Keane

The Local seeks a reporter in Germany  

The Local is currently seeking a reporter in Berlin to join our growing team of internationally minded, driven and clued-up journalists.  

As a reporter, you will work closely with your country editor to build membership of The Local Germany and reach new audiences.

You will cover the relevant news about Germany as well as explain to our readers how this news affects their lives. You will also write articles to explain the practical info our readers need for living in Germany and write features to help them get to grips with the German language, the people and the culture.

You will seek out the issues and subjects that matter to our readers as foreign residents in Germany and help provide them with answers or explanations.

You will also be part of a vibrant team stretching from Sweden to Spain, working together to grow membership across The Local and increase its profile among an international audience.

The Local currently has over 50,000 members of which around 6,000 are signed up to our German site.

What we expect from you:  

  • An exceptional level of written and spoken English (native speaker or equivalent).  
  • Fluency in German: Our ideal candidate has been living in Germany for more than a year.  
  • The ability to write clear, concise and engaging news stories, explainers and practical features.  
  • The ability to dig out stories that matter to readers and build contacts with groups and associations representing foreign nationals.
  • Experience of translating from German to English and an ability to turn flowing German prose into equally flowing English prose.  
  • At least two years’ experience in an editorial role.  
  • A knowledge of journalistic ethics and good practice.  
  • An excellent knowledge of German society, politics and institutions. 
  • Flexibility: the ability to work some unsocial hours as needed, sometimes at short notice.  
  • Excellent interpersonal skills.  
  • Familiarity with using social media.  
  • Familiarity with blogging, online publishing, sound recording and photo editing are an advantage.  
  • A knowledge of other languages apart from English and German (particularly French, Italian and Spanish) would be useful.  

This is you:  

  • Curiosity: you want to help explain Germany to our readers and dig deep to find out how the country works.
  • Selfless: You want to do what it takes to explore issues our readers are having living in Germany and get the answers they need
  • Imagination: you’re constantly thinking of new ways to approach stories, new ways to use online and social media, new ways to connect with our audiences.  
  • Intelligence: you have a sophisticated approach to news and info that will help The  Local in Germany broaden its readership while retaining loyal existing readers.
  • Diligence: You are prepared to go the extra length to make your articles as valuable as possible

All applicants must have the right to live and work in Germany. The Local cannot sponsor work visa applications.

Making a commitment to our team will give you the chance to pursue an exciting, international journalism career. The job is full time and is permanent (CDI contract). Pay competitive.  

If you think you have what it takes, send your CV and a brief introduction (in English) to [email protected], with the subject line Reporter position, The Local Germany  

The Local is an English-language online news network, with sites in nine countries used by more than 5 million people each month and 50,000 paying members.

With an entertaining blend of daily news, features and practical info, our sites have become  essential reading for foreign citizens.

WORKING IN GERMANY

EXPLAINED: The German industries ‘most affected’ by skilled worker shortage

Germany's shortage of skilled workers has reached a new high with almost half of firms struggling with staff shortages, according to a survey.

Published: 2 August 2022 12:57 CEST
EXPLAINED: The German industries 'most affected' by skilled worker shortage

In July, 49.7 percent of companies surveyed by the Munich-based Ifo Institute said they were affected by the lack of skilled workers. 

This is the highest figure since researchers launched their quarterly survey in 2009. The previous record was 43.6 percent in April.

“More and more companies are having to cut back on business because they simply can’t find enough staff,” said Stefan Sauer, a labour market expert at the ifo Institute.

“In the medium and long term, this problem is likely to become more severe.”

Since the survey started, the problem has increased significantly. At the beginning, around 10 percent of businesses reported being affected by worker shortages. But by 2019 this had climbed into the range of around 30 percent. 

The Covid crisis caused a temporary slump, but since the beginning of 2021, numbers have been rising significantly.

Service providers most affected

The service sector is the most affected with 54.2 percent of companies saying they are struggling to fill vacancies, up from 47.7 percent in April. Within this group, accommodation and event industries came in above this sector average at around 64 percent. In warehousing and storage, 62.4 percent of firms were affected. 

The service sector is followed by manufacturing, with 44.5 percent of companies saying they can’t find staff. Within that group, 58.1 percent of food manufacturers said they faced problems caused by staff shortages. Around 57 percent of manufacturers of data processing equipment and of metal products are also having difficulty finding qualified staff.

In the retail sector, 41.9 percent of companies say they have problems with a lack of staff. In construction that figure is 39.3 percent and in wholesale, it’s 36.3 percent.

The pharmaceutical and chemical industries report the lowest shortage of skilled workers, with 17.2 and 24.1 percent of companies respectively reporting that they are affected by staff shortages.

The automotive industry is also below average with 30.5 percent of firms reporting issues with staffing, as is mechanical engineering, with 43 percent.

Germany’s labour shortage is causing major concerns. A report by the IAB Institute for Employment Research from earlier this year found 1.74 million vacant positions across the country. 

The president of the German Confederation of Skilled Crafts and Small Businesses, Hans Peter Wollseifer, recently spoke out about the issues. According to Wollseifer, the skilled crafts sector in Germany alone lacks at least a quarter of a million qualified employees.

Meanwhile, between 15,000 and 20,000 apprenticeship places remain unfilled every year, signalling problems for the future. 

As The Local has been reporting, the government is pushing ahead with plans to reform immigration law in a bid to attract talent from abroad to fill jobs.

“We want to make it easier and faster for foreign skilled workers to find their way to Germany,” said Interior Minister Nancy Faeser and Labour Minister Hubertus Heil (both SPD) recently.

The plans for a reform of immigration law could be presented as early as autumn.

Vocabulary

Skilled workers – (die) Fachkräfte

Labour market – (der) Arbeitsmarkt

High/peak – (der) Höchststand

Service providers – (die) Dienstleister

Temporary employment – (die) Zeitarbeit 

We’re aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.

