For members
LIVING IN GERMANY
10 life hacks to make you feel like a local in Germany
It can be difficult to settle into life in Germany, so here are 10 ‘life hacks’ that will make you feel more at home.
Published: 9 August 2022 17:16 CEST
Two mimes dressed as traffic light men encourage pedestrians to pay attention to the signals of the traffic lights at an intersection in Cologne. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Henning Kaiser
For members
LIVING IN GERMANY
Living in Germany: Energy levy, lazy pig-dogs and a big bend in Saarland
In our weekly roundup, The Local Germany team looks at how energy bills are increasing, pig-dog insults, tourist spots in Saarland and cultural etiquette when it comes to birthdays.
Published: 8 August 2022 12:47 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments