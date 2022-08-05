For members
TRAVEL NEWS
EU delays passport scan system and €7 travel fee until 2023
Two major changes that were due to come into force in 2022 for travellers entering the EU - an enhanced passport scanning system and the introduction of a €7 visa for tourists - have been delayed for a year.
Published: 5 August 2022 11:29 CEST
Changes are coming at the EU's external borders. Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP
READER INSIGHTS
‘Affordable and simple’: What foreigners in Germany want to see after the €9 ticket
As the final month of Germany's €9 ticket offer is underway, we asked readers what the government should bring in to replace it. Here's what they had to say.
Published: 4 August 2022 10:04 CEST
