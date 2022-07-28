Read news from:
GERMANY AND ISRAEL

Germany in talks on further payout for 1972 Olympics victims

The German government says it is in talks over further compensation for victims of the attack on the Munich Olympics, as the 50th anniversary of the atrocity approaches.

Published: 28 July 2022 09:04 CEST
Posters for the 1972 Olympics, taken at the preview of the
Posters for the 1972 Olympics, taken at the preview of the "Olympia 72" exhibition in September 2010 in Munich. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Frank Leonhardt

Ahead of the commemoration in September, relatives of the Israelis killed have indicated they are unhappy with what Germany is offering.

“Conversations based on trust are taking place with representatives of the victims’ families,” a German interior ministry spokesman told AFP when asked about the negotiations.

He did not specify who would benefit or how much money had been earmarked, saying only that any package would “again” be financed by the federal government, the state of Bavaria and the city of Munich.

On September 5th, 1972, eight gunmen broke into the Israeli team’s flat at the Olympic village, shooting dead two and taking nine Israelis hostage, threatening to kill them unless 232 Palestinian prisoners were released.

West German police responded with a bungled rescue operation in which all nine hostages were killed, along with five of the eight hostage-takers and a police officer.

An armed police officer in a tracksuit secures the block where terrorists held Israeli hostages at the Olympic Village in Munich on 5th September 1972.

An armed police officer in a tracksuit secures the block where terrorists held Israeli hostages at the Olympic Village in Munich on 5th September 1972. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Horst Ossingert

The spokeswoman for the victims’ families, Ankie Spitzer, told the German media group RND that the amount currently on the table was “insulting” and threatened a boycott of this year’s commemorations.

She said Berlin was offering a total of €10 million including around €4.5 million already provided in compensation between 1972 and 2002 — an amount she said did not correspond to international standards. 

“We are angry and disappointed,” said Spitzer, the widow of fencing coach Andre Spitzer who was killed in the attack. “We never wanted to talk publicly about money but now we are forced to.”

RND reported that the German and Israeli governments would like to see an accord by August 15th.

The interior ministry spokesman said that beyond compensation, Germany intended to use the anniversary for fresh “historical appraisal, remembrance and recognition”.

He said this would include the formation of a commission of German and Israeli historians to “comprehensively” establish what happened “from the perspective of the year 2022”.

This would lead to “an offer of further acts of acknowledgement of the relatives of the victims of the attack” and the “grave consequences” they suffered.

CRIME

‘Europol scam’: The hoax calls swindling Germans out of millions

In a new type of scam that's been doing the rounds in Germany since February, people have been contacted by fraudsters posing as national or as international police agencies.

Published: 12 July 2022 16:37 CEST
'Europol scam': The hoax calls swindling Germans out of millions

Last week, Germany’s telecommunications regulator, the Federal Network Agency, said it had received 7,600 complaints about a so-called ‘Europol ploy’ in the month of June alone. 

The scam starts with a phone call which, when answered, plays an automated message saying that the police are waiting on the line. Users are then asked to press 1 to continue and those who follow the request are connected to a fraudster claiming to be from Interpol, Europol or the German Federal Criminal Office (BKA).

The scammers impersonate officials and tell their victims that they are involved in serious crimes or are victims of a crime, such as identity theft, and urge them to provide personal information and make payments.

The scam first appeared on the authorities’ radar in February this year and, since then, there have been 22,000 reported cases, though the number of unreported calls is expected to be several times higher.

The Guardian reported that, in the state of Bavaria alone, police have estimated the sum of damages amounting from this scam to amount to more than €2.5 million.

Fraudsters using ‘Call-ID spoofing’

In order to appear more trustworthy to their victims, the perpetrators of this scam use a special technical trick so that the number that appears on the screen of those called actually belongs to Europol, Interpol or a German police station.

This method is called ‘Call-ID Spoofing’ and helps scammers to convince their victims that they are genuine and trustworthy.

In terms of the real identity of the fraudsters, the Federal Network Agency has determined that “the calls have reached Germany from foreign networks, for example, India, Romania or Spain.” However, this doesn’t necessarily mean that this is where the criminals are based, and merely indicates that the calls are routed across several network borders.

How to avoid getting scammed

The BKA advises people to simply hang up and not to allow themselves to be drawn into a conversation or be put under pressure from these kinds of callers.

If you think that a call might really be from a national or international police authority, you can always hang up, find the official number online and call it to check if the contact was genuine.

But, as a general rule, investigating authorities would never make demands for money over the phone or by e-mail. 

