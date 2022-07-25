Read news from:
German phrase of the day: Schlafen wie ein Murmeltier

This phrase sums up exactly how we would like to sleep every night.

Published: 25 July 2022 15:38 CEST
Photo: Francesco Ungaro / Unsplash + Nicolas Raymond / flickr

Why do I need to know Schlafen wie ein Murmeltier?

Because sleep is essential. It recharges our body and mind, fights disease and strengthens our immunity and metabolism. It’s what makes us feel alive and refreshed every morning. So just like other languages, German has its unique way of appreciating the beauty of deep sleep.

What does it mean?

The colloquial phrase ‘schlafen wie ein Murmeltier’ (or ‘wie ein Murmeltier schlafen’), which sounds like this, translates to ‘sleep like a marmot’. The equivalent in English would be to ‘sleep like a log’ or ‘sleep like a baby’. The analogy might be different but the idea is more or less the same: to experience a very deep and restful sleep without disturbance.

We all understand the metaphor of sleep with a still and motionless log, or with a baby who on average sleeps well over 16 hours a day. So why is it marmot in German?

First of all, marmots are large ground-dwelling squirrels, closely related to the groundhog or woodchuck. But exclusive to Germany are the alpine marmots which live throughout the mountainous European Alps. To survive the extreme changes in weather and food shortages during the winter, alpine marmots developed one of the longest periods of hibernation in the animal kingdom.

A woman sleeps like a marmot.

A woman sleeps like a marmot. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/Wort & Bild Verlag | F1online

They would eat and store up as much fat as possible before hiding in their burrows for the winter. Once there, they hibernate for over nine months where their body temperature and heartbeat drop drastically to preserve energy. The alpine marmots would then wake up from their months-long sleep to the charming warmth of spring. It’s the deepest and most restful sleep anyone could dream of. So, the metaphor ‘schlafen wie ein Murmeltier’ truly lives up to its spirit. 

Next time when you think of a good night’s sleep, remember the marmots.

Use it like this:

Ich habe letzte Nacht geschlafen wie ein Murmeltier – fast 10 Stunden lang!

I slept like a log last night  – for almost 10 hours!

Er schläft wie ein Murmeltier nach einer sehr arbeitsreichen Woche.

He sleeps like a baby after a very busy week

German phrase of the day: Anspruch

If you ever need to assert your rights in Germany, this word may come in handy.

Published: 22 July 2022 15:23 CEST
German phrase of the day: Anspruch

Why do I need to know Anspruch?

Because it can be hugely helpful when communicating with the authorities or reading German news, and it’s also a component of numerous other useful words. 

What does it mean?

Der Anspruch (pronounced an.spruch) is a claim or an entitlement, which could be as broad as a monarch having a claim to a throne or an unemployed person being entitled to benefits. It’s used with the preposition “auf”, which stands in for the word “to” in English, so if you’re entitled to money you would have “Anspruch auf Geld”.

If you happen to claim what you’re owed, you would use the phrase “in Anspruch nehmen”, which means to take advantage of an opportunity or right, or to use something, like a service.  

In some case, you may have to demand what you’re owed, and that can be difficult – so don’t forget the word “Anspruchsvoll”, which means demanding or challenging. 

Where does it come from?

The word Anspruch is composed of two parts: the word “Spruch”, which is the noun form of the verb “sprechen”, and the prefix “an”. 

Prefixes in German can tell you a lot about a word and can often suggest a motion or direction. In the case of “an”, it generally means “to” or “at” – similar to the French “à”

So taken in its literal sense, ein Anspruch is a “saying to”. This could relate to the fact that a claim to something often has to be voiced before it can be recognised: for example, you may have to apply for your housing benefit, or state that you have a claim to an inheritance. 

Slightly confusingly, the verb ansprechen doesn’t mean “to claim”, but rather to address somebody or bring something up. 

Use it like this:

Ich nehme häufig die Leistungen dieses Anbieters in Anspruch.

I often use the services of this provider.

Sie hat Anspruch auf finanzielle Unterstützung – aber sie weißt das gar nicht.

She’s entitled to financial support – but she doesn’t even know it. 

