Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

MONEY

Barclays bank to close accounts of Brits living in Germany

UK nationals living in Germany are receiving letters from their bank telling them that their accounts will be closed, in what appears to be a post-Brexit change.

Published: 25 July 2022 14:42 CEST
Archive photos show customers using Barclay ATM machines in London.
Archive photos show customers using Barclay ATM machines in London. Photo: picture-alliance/ dpa | epa Andy Rain

Customers of Barclays Bank who are living in Germany have been receiving letters telling them that their UK accounts will be closed by the end of the year. There appears not to be an option to register for a different account.

Numerous readers of The Local Europe have contacted us to report receiving either letters or messages in their online banking telling them that their accounts would be closed because of their residency in Europe. 

A Barclays spokesperson told our sister site, The Local France: “As a ring fenced bank, our Barclays UK products are designed for customers within the UK.

“We will no longer be offering services to personal current account or savings customers (excluding ISAs) within the European Economic Area. We are contacting impacted customers to give them advance notice of this decision and outline the next steps they need to take.”  

Customers are being given six months to make alternative arrangements. The changes affect all personal current accounts or savings accounts, but do not affect ISAs, loans or mortgages.

During the Brexit transition period Barclays closed Barclaycard accounts of customers in Germany and other countries, but did not indicate any changes to standard bank accounts.

Around the same time several other British high street banks began closing accounts of British customers who live in the EU.

READ ALSO: How post-Brexit bank changes could affect British people in Germany

The majority of UK nationals who live in Germany maintain at least one UK bank account – in addition to a German account – sometimes just for savings but others use their accounts regularly to receive income such as pensions or income from rental property or – for remote workers – to receive income for work done in the UK.

Not having a UK bank account can make financial transactions in the UK more complicated or incur extra banking fees.

Since Brexit, the UK banking sector no longer has access to the ‘passporting’ system which allows banks to operate in multiple EU countries without having to apply for a separate banking licence for each country.

And it seems that many UK high street banks are deciding that the extra paperwork is not worth the hassle and are withdrawing completely from certain EU markets. 

When British banks began withdrawing services from customers in the EU back in 2020, a UK government spokesman told British newspaper The Times that “the provision of banking services is a commercial decision for firms based on a number of factors” so Brits in France probably shouldn’t hold their breath for any help from that direction.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

BUSINESS

Germany on brink of recession, says expert

The business climate in Germany worsened "significantly" in July, according to a key survey published Monday, as an energy crisis pushed Europe's largest economy closer to a recession this year.

Published: 25 July 2022 11:30 CEST
Germany on brink of recession, says expert

The Ifo institute’s monthly confidence barometer, based on a survey of 9,000 companies, fell to 88.6 points in July from 92.2 points last month and the “lowest level since June 2020” near the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The pessimistic figures suggest that “Germany is on the cusp of a recession”, said Ifo president, Clemens Fuest.

The mood among businesses had “cooled significantly”, while “higher energy prices and the threat of a gas shortage are weighing on the economy”.

The fall was particularly steep in the manufacturing sector, where “pessimism regarding the coming months reached its highest level since April 2020”, Fuest said.

READ ALSO: How Germany’s soaring inflation is hitting household budgets 

“Weaker global demand (and) supply chain frictions” were also weighing on the Germany economy, said ING analyst, Carsten Brzeski.

The strong headwinds and weak data meant Germany’s economy could have seen a contraction “already in the second quarter”, Brzeski said.

The risk that Russia could cut off its supply of gas to Germany, in retaliation for Berlin’s support of Ukraine, has prompted fears of an energy
shortage at the end of the year.

Looking ahead, “there are more downside than upside risks to the outlook”, Brzeski said.

“A further escalation in the energy crisis will remain a key risk for the economy going into the winter,” he said.

Businesses’ expectations for the economy fell sharply to 80.3 points in July from 85.5 the previous month.

Their assessment of the current situation sank to 97.7 points in July from 99.4 points previously.

SHOW COMMENTS