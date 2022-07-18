Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENERGY

Is Germany about to decide to keep its nuclear power plants open?

The German government famously decided to turn off all its nuclear power plants in the wake of the Fukushima disaster a decade ago. But the gas stand-off with Russia has led to a discussion on whether to keep the last three nuclear sites running.

Published: 18 July 2022 16:51 CEST
Is Germany about to decide to keep its nuclear power plants open?
Steam comes out of the cooling tower of unit 2 of the Neckarwestheim nuclear power plant in Baden-Württemberg. Photo: Marijan Murat/dpa

The German government could be preparing the ground for a surprise U-turn on its policy of closing down all its nuclear power plants by the end of 2022.

On Monday a government spokeswoman said that a second stress test on the security of the country’s energy supplies would be used as the basis for any decision to keep the nuclear power stations running for an additional six months.

The first stress test – an attempt to assess how prepared Germany was for any Russian decision to cut off gas deliveries – was done shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February.

Since then the situation has become more serious, with Russia’s state-owned gas supplier, Gazprom, closing down the Nord Stream pipeline for scheduled repair works. The German government says it expects that Gazprom will not reopen the pipeline within the planned schedule.

The spokeswoman from the Economics Ministry said on Monday that any decision on nuclear would be made on the basis of facts and analysis. “We are now calculating again and will then decide on the basis of clear facts,” she said.

She added that the results of the second analysis are expected “in the next few weeks”.

Green resistance

Nuclear energy still accounts for some six percent of German electricity supplies. Producers have said that new reactor rods are available to be bought for the reactors so as to keep them running.

But nuclear energy is unpopular among the Green party, which is part of the traffic light coalition and has its roots in the anti-nuclear demonstrations of the 1970s.

Under current law, the three nuclear power plants – Isar 2, Emsland and Neckarwestheim 2 – must be shut down by December 31st at the latest.

Economics Minister Robert Habeck and Environment Minister Steffi Lemke, both leading figures in the Green party, advised against longer operating times for the nuclear power plants in March.

At the time they argued that a small contribution to the country’s energy supply would be countered by major economic, legal and safety costs.

On Monday, Green leader in the Bundestag Britta Haßelmann made clear that her party still opposed extending the lifetimes of the remaining nuclear stations.

“There is a social consensus to phase out nuclear power, and we will not jeopardize that,” she said.

“Wanting to solve a gas shortage with nuclear power is and remains a sham debate,” she argued.

CDU welcomes move

The centre-right CDU party has welcomed the news of the second stress test.

The party’s environmental policy spokeswoman, Anja Weisgerber, said on Monday, that “the government must ensure the security of supply and consider all necessary options for this. This includes the temporary continued operation of the last three nuclear power plants.”

She added that “we have been pointing out a possible electricity shortfall, especially in the south, for months.”

The FDP, a junior member of the government, made clear on Monday that it favoured keeping the nuclear power plants running into 2023.

“We must do everything we can to close the looming gas gap. The extension of nuclear power plant lifetimes can make a significant contribution to this,” FDP party secretary Christian Dürr told Welt TV.

READ MORE:

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

Germany’s energy regulator urges people not to panic about threat of gas shortage

The head of Germany's energy regulator said on Sunday that gas prices may have plateaued and warned against panic amid concerns of a possible energy shortfall this winter.

Published: 17 July 2022 18:44 CEST
Germany's energy regulator urges people not to panic about threat of gas shortage

Klaus Müller, president of the authority, the Bundesnetzagentur, said it was possible that spiralling gas prices had reached a plateau.

“There hasn’t been a significant jump in prices this week, even though Nord Stream 1 was shut down,” Müller told Germany’s Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

“This could mean that the markets have already priced in the failure of Russian gas supplies and we have reached a price plateau.”

However, it had not yet been decided whether these higher prices, “which are due to the Russians reducing gas supplies”, would be passed on to the public in the short term.

Müller also called for prudence with regard to the supply situation in the country.

“We mustn’t panic,” he said.

However, gas storage facilities are just under 65 percent full currently. This is higher than the previous week, but not enough to get through the winter without Russian gas.

Russian energy company Gazprom has throttled gas deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 in the Baltic Sea since June, a move it says was because a crucial turbine was being repaired in Canada.

Because of the sanctions imposed as a result of the Ukraine war, Canada initially refused to return the turbine to Russia and then decided to hand the unit over to Germany instead.

And, since Monday, no gas has been flowing through Nord Stream 1 as the pipeline went into maintenance. This is expected to last until July 21, but some Western politicians are sceptical as to whether Russia will turn the taps back on after maintenance ends.

But Müller said that even if Russia stopped delivering gas completely, Germany would still be able to make up its shortfall with supplies from Norway, the Netherlands and Belgium.

“We will probably have to live with the threat of running out of gas for two winters,” he added.

Germany must act in solidarity with its neighbouring countries and, in an emergency, also provide gas from German storage facilities to supply critical infrastructure in other countries, he said.

“We have a solidarity obligation to our neighbours and are well advised not to breach this” he said.

“Just as we are currently benefiting from the LNG (liquefied natural gas) ports in Belgium and the Netherlands, in an emergency, we also have a duty to help our neighbouring countries to supply private households or hospitals.”

READ MORE:

SHOW COMMENTS