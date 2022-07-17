Read news from:
ENERGY

Germany’s energy regulator urges people not to panic about threat of gas shortage

The head of Germany's energy regulator said on Sunday that gas prices may have plateaued and warned against panic amid concerns of a possible energy shortfall this winter.

Published: 17 July 2022 18:44 CEST
Nord Stream gas pipeline terminal in Lubmin Germany
This file photo taken on November 8, 2011 shows the Nordstream gas pipeline terminal prior to an inaugural ceremony for the first of Nord Stream's twin 1,224 kilometre gas pipeline through the Baltic Sea, in Lubmin, northeastern Germany. Photo: John MACDOUGALL / AFP

Klaus Müller, president of the authority, the Bundesnetzagentur, said it was possible that spiralling gas prices had reached a plateau.

“There hasn’t been a significant jump in prices this week, even though Nord Stream 1 was shut down,” Müller told Germany’s Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

“This could mean that the markets have already priced in the failure of Russian gas supplies and we have reached a price plateau.”

However, it had not yet been decided whether these higher prices, “which are due to the Russians reducing gas supplies”, would be passed on to the public in the short term.

Müller also called for prudence with regard to the supply situation in the country.

“We mustn’t panic,” he said.

However, gas storage facilities are just under 65 percent full currently. This is higher than the previous week, but not enough to get through the winter without Russian gas.

Russian energy company Gazprom has throttled gas deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 in the Baltic Sea since June, a move it says was because a crucial turbine was being repaired in Canada.

Because of the sanctions imposed as a result of the Ukraine war, Canada initially refused to return the turbine to Russia and then decided to hand the unit over to Germany instead.

And, since Monday, no gas has been flowing through Nord Stream 1 as the pipeline went into maintenance. This is expected to last until July 21, but some Western politicians are sceptical as to whether Russia will turn the taps back on after maintenance ends.

But Müller said that even if Russia stopped delivering gas completely, Germany would still be able to make up its shortfall with supplies from Norway, the Netherlands and Belgium.

“We will probably have to live with the threat of running out of gas for two winters,” he added.

Germany must act in solidarity with its neighbouring countries and, in an emergency, also provide gas from German storage facilities to supply critical infrastructure in other countries, he said.

“We have a solidarity obligation to our neighbours and are well advised not to breach this” he said.

“Just as we are currently benefiting from the LNG (liquefied natural gas) ports in Belgium and the Netherlands, in an emergency, we also have a duty to help our neighbouring countries to supply private households or hospitals.”

ENERGY

Greece invites Germans to migrate south to avoid heating price shock

The Greek tourism ministry has said that German pensioners are welcome to stay in the Mediterranean country over winter so as to avoid the surging cost of heating at home.

Published: 15 July 2022 16:47 CEST
“For autumn and winter, it would be a great pleasure for us Greeks to welcome German pensioners who want to experience a ‘Mediterranean winter’ with Greek hospitality, mild weather and quality services,” Greek tourism minister Vasilis Kikilias told Bild newspaper on Thursday.

With heating bills set to triple or go even higher next year due to gas shortages caused by the economic stand off between the West and Russia over the latter’s invasion of Ukraine, ever more Germans face failing into energy poverty.

The head of Germany’s Federal Network Agency warned this week that households could face an increase of several thousand euros in their annual heating bill.

But the Greek government is promising that Germans would be well received in a country which is a firm favourite among German holidaymakers during the summer season.

“We will be here waiting for you,” Kikilias assured German retirees.

With the cost of living in Greece significantly lower than in Germany, pensioners could also save on their weekly shopping bill if they were to migrate south for the winter.

Panagiotis Simandirakis, mayor of Chania on the island of Crete joined in on the appeal, telling the tabloid that “no Germans will freeze in Greece.”

He claimed that his island had the best climate in the whole of Europe and that there is no need to heat homes in the winter due to the mild temperatures.

Whether the proposal offers a genuine solution to the energy crisis that is looming over Germany remains to be seen. The Greek government has not offered any financial incentives other than the lower cost of living which already exists in the poorer EU country.

Any pensioners planning to spend the winter in southern Europe would have to first rent out their own property to make the plan pay. This is a risk that Germans struggling to pay their bills might be unwilling to take.

