Airport chaos in Europe: Airlines cancel 15,000 flights in August

Airlines have cancelled a further 15,000 flights in Europe this August as they continue to struggle with staff shortages and strikes, new data shows.

Published: 12 July 2022 15:02 CEST
Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP
Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP

The latest data from the global flight airline analysis firm Citrium shows that airlines have cancelled 25,378 flights from their August schedules, of which 15,788 are in Europe.

Airlines across Europe have been struggling with staff shortages, with passengers reporting chaotic scenes and long queues at airports.

Many other airlines and airports have been hit by strikes from staff demanding higher wages to help them deal with the cost of living, compounding the misery for airline passengers.

According to Cirium, Turkish Airlines is the company responsible for the largest number of cancellations in Europe with 4,408 cancelled flights, then comes British Airways with 3,600 cancellations, easyJet with 2,045, Lufthansa with 1,888 and Wizz Air with 1,256.

The 15,000 cancelled flights, however, represent just two percent of the August 2022 flight schedule for Europe.

If you are flying from an EU country, or with an EU-based airline, you must be offered a choice of either a refund or an exchange if your flight is cancelled.

READ ALSO Airport chaos in Europe: What are your rights if your flight is cancelled or delayed?

Air passengers in Germany face long waits and flight cancellations

Airports and airlines are still struggling with major staff shortages resulting in disruption for passengers travelling in Germany this summer.

Published: 11 July 2022 12:43 CEST
Air passengers in Germany face long waits and flight cancellations

Passengers flying from Cologne/Bonn airport, in North Rhine-Westphalia, faced queues of over two hours to get through security at times over the weekend, the Verdi union reported. There were also long waits at Düsseldorf airport. 

Flight cancellations and delays were reported at both airports. However, a spokesman from Cologne/Bonn airport told broadcaster WDR that things were “running calmly and orderly” and that people were “waiting patiently”.

Some holidaymakers said they arrived at the airport up to eight hours early. This “new phenomenon”  adds to the difficult situation, said a spokesman for the federal police.

Meanwhile, more than 200 flights were cancelled at Frankfurt airport over the weekend to spare travellers the worst of the chaos. According to airport operator Fraport, this included some last-minute cancellations. 

Despite the cancellations, there were still delays for passengers, especially while checking in and dropping off baggage for flights. 

A spokeswoman for Fraport described the situation on Sunday as “tense”.

Long queues also formed at security control, departure, arrival and baggage claim. There were also delays at the baggage reclaim area. 

The airport, which is Germany’s largest, generally advises travellers to be at the check-in desk at least two and a half hours before departure.

As The Local has been reporting, airports and airlines are dealing with major staff shortages after letting workers go during the Covid pandemic. Meanwhile, due to the increase in Covid infections, many staff are having to call in sick to quarantine. 

The German government has stepped in to ease rules to allow private companies to recruit temporary workers from abroad. However, it will take a number of weeks for the workers to be recruited and trained.  

READ ALSO:

Fraport reportedly cut around 4,000 jobs during the Covid crisis when government restrictions meant travel was difficult. The company is hoping to fill 1,000 positions this year. The firm also wants to recruit temporary foreign workers this summer.

More than 100 administrative staff are also helping to process passengers, the operator said.

READ ALSO: ‘Arrive three hours early’: Your tips for flying in Germany this summer

Late last week the German Air Transport Association was cautiously optimistic that things would improve soon. 

An association spokeswoman told Tagesschau that normal service should start to resume “from autumn onwards”.

